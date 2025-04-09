Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: one piece

One Piece Star Ty Keogh on Season 2, His Advice for Dalton & More

In a new profile mini-teaser, Netflix's One Piece star Ty Keogh talks impressive Season 2 sets, advice he would have for Dalton, and more.

Article Summary Ty Keogh teases grand sets for One Piece Season 2, dubbing Wapol's throne room the most impressive.

The Dalton actor describes the season as "bigger than you'd expect" in a profile mini-teaser.

One Piece's original creator, Eiichiro Oda, praises Season 2's cast choices as perfect fits.

Netflix rolls out mini-teasers introducing new One Piece faces to offer Season 2 filming insights.

As we inch closer to the return of Netflix, Tomorrow Studios, Shueisha, and co-showrunners Matt Owens & Joe Tracz's live-action series adaptation of manga creator and series consultant Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, the streaming service continues rolling out profile mini-teasers introducing us to the new faces joining the cast for the second season. For this go-around, the spotlight shines on Ty Keogh (Black Sails, Still Breathing), aka Dalton, who offers some insights into his filming experience – from why Wapol's throne room was the most "grand" set that he saw to what he will miss the most – and as for the "few words" he would use to tease the second season? "Bigger than you'd expect."

Here's a look at what Keogh had to offer about what it was like filming the season and what viewers can expect from Dalton, followed by our rundown of the cast, additional teasers/previews, and more:

Ty Keogh is stepping into the role of the kind Dalton, a leader as fierce as a wild animal and as powerful as a hurricane. 🦬 🌊 Hear what he had to say about his experience and bringing this Drum Island legend to life in Season 2. pic.twitter.com/BUOZHCxUV3 — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) April 9, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at what Oda originally had to share about their visit (on new cast members: "THEY WERE ABSOLUTELY THE PERFECT CHOICE!!!") – let's just say that it vibes like things are going to be even bigger and bolder than ever before. Following that, we have an image gallery from Oda's visit – followed by some of the things we've already learned about the second season:

One Piece Season 2: A Look at The Cast

Joining the second season are Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton, Alex Rider) as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello (True Blood) as Mr. 0, Lera Abova (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) as Miss All Sunday, Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice) as Miss Goldenweek, Mark Penwill (Catch Me a Killer) as Chess, Anton David Jeftha (Legacy) as K.M., Rigo Sanchez (Outerbanks) as Dragon, Yonda Thomas (Redemption) as Igaram, and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Ipponmatsu.

Godoy had much more on his mind than just offering "the greatest, coolest, and most inspiring pirate to ever sail the Grand Line" birthday wishes back in May – as we've now learned officially. Check out the cake in the video below… and how it looks like a candle… and then we have the "3" at the top that Godoy lights – before giving us a sly smile. Of course, that has to mean that we're getting "Loan Shark" Galdino, aka Mr. 3 (former officer agent of Baroque Works – alongside partner Miss Goldenweek – and the main antagonist of the "Little Garden Arc") for the second season. After eating the Doru Doru no Mi Devil Fruit, Mr. 3 develops the ability to create & control wax.

Netflix's One Piece Season 1 starred Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko.

Owens & Tracz will serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the second season – with Oda and Maeda also executive-producing alongside Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, and Chris Symes.

