Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, pete hegseth, snl

Pete Hegseth Rolls Out Weak SNL/Colin Jost Impression, Bashes CNN

Offering a bad impression of SNL star Colin Jost's great impression of him, ex-FOX "News" host Pete Hegseth doesn't sound too happy with CNN.

While the mess over in Iran continues to get messier (and a whole lot bloodier), Secretary of "Dudebroness" Pete Hegseth decided to kick off his Friday morning by rolling out a really bad SNL/Colin Jost impression in front of a mix of real journalists and Trump Administration-selected sycophants with social media accounts. The focus of Petey Hegseth's jacked-up rant this time around was the media (WHAT?!?!) – and CNN, specifically. It seems that Petey Hegseth wasn't happy about a CNN report that Trump and Petey Hegseth were limp and flaccid when it came to understanding the importance of the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on world oil production (noting that they "failed to fully account for the potential consequences of what some officials have described as a worst-case scenario now facing the administration").

Shifting into serious overcompensating mode, Petey Hegseth tried to rise to the occasion to push back on CNN's claims, but it didn't work. "Patently ridiculous, of course. For decades, Iran has threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. This is always what they do. Hold the Strait hostage. CNN doesn't think we thought of that. It's a fundamentally unserious report. The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better," Hegseth ranted, not doing Paramount Skydance head David Ellison any favors by making it sound like a Paramount-controlled CNN would be much more Trump-friendly (like Ellison did when he dropped Bari Weiss into the middle of CBS News to mess that up).

What would Petey Hegseth prefer to see? From the sounds of it, he's looking for every news network to be FOX "News," but with even more of a red, white & blue enema. "For example, a banner, a headline, 'Mideast War Intensifies,' splashing on the screen the last couple of days, alongside visuals of civilian or energy targets that Iran has hit, because that is what they do. What should the banner read instead? How about 'Iran Increasingly Desperate'? Because they are. They know it, and so do you. If it can be admitted." Hegseth argued, making the case for the kind of "free press" that third-rate dictators crave.

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