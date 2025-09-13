Posted in: Anime, TV | Tagged: Fist Of The North Star

Fist of the North Star: New "Hokuto No Ken" Trailer, Visuals Released

Warner Bros. Japan dropped a trailer and more for its latest take on Buronson and Tetsuo Hara's work, Fist of the North Star: Hokuto No Ken.

In honor of "Fist of the North Star Day," Warner Bros. Japan LLC rolled out some new intel and visuals for its latest take on writer Buronson and illustrator Tetsuo Hara's work. With Fist of the North Star: Hokuto No Ken set to hit screens in 2026, the special YouTube program "Itʼs Fist of the North Star Day! Gather Around, All Four Brothers!!" debuted four different character trailers and visuals (waiting for you below) and updated who's who in the Japanese voice cast: Shunsuke Takeuchi as Kenshiro, Daiki Yamashita as Bat, M.A.O. as Rin, Wataru Takagi as Jagi, Tsuguo Mogami as Toki, and Taiten Kusunoki as Raoh. Here's a look at the character profile posters that were released:

In the year 199X, the world was engulfed in nuclear fire!! The seas dried up, the earth split open, and it seemed as if all life had been wiped out… Yet…humanity somehow survived!! Across the scorched and broken land, survivors cling to hope, desperately searching for food and water. However, their hopes are trampled underfoot by violence. Might makes right in this world, and the weak are crushed without mercy. From the depths of that despair, a lone man with seven scars on his chest emerges. His name is Kenshiro, heir to the legendary assassination art Hokuto Shinken. As he roams the wasteland in pursuit of his sworn enemy Shin, who stole his fiancée Yuria, Kenshiro answers the cries of the oppressed, becoming a beacon of hope in a world of despair. Standing in his path are brutal survivors of the apocalypse, their ambitions twisted by power and greed. In a world where the weak are prey and prayers go unheard, Kenshiro forges a path with his iron fists!

The legendary action manga Fist of the North Star, written by Buronson and illustrated by Tetsuo Hara, first began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1983. With its overwhelmingly powerful artwork, striking world-building, and unforgettable characters, the story of protagonist Kenshiro—who defeats evil with the deadly martial art, Hokuto Shinken—captivated readers from the very start. Following its TV anime adaptation in 1984, Fist of the North Star has continued to be loved by fans around the world through a wide range of adaptations. With over 100 million copies in circulation, it has rightfully earned its place as a towering icon of action manga.

