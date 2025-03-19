Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Opry 100

Opry 100: Kelsea Ballerini Pays Musical Tribute to Barbara Mandrell

With Barbara Mandrell looking on, Kelsea Ballerini performed "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool" during Opry 100: A Live Celebration.

If you're a fan of country music and its history, we have a feeling that you've been joining NBC/Peacock and Grand Ole Opry member & country music superstar Blake Shelton for tonight's Opry 100: A Live Celebration. The three-hour celebration spotlights the impact and influences that The Grand Ole Opry has had on not just Country Music but all genres of music. Since its debut in 1925, "The Opry" has captivated audiences with its dynamic lineup of country superstars, new artists, comedians, and celebrity guests – and a whole lot of them showed up tonight to show their love and appreciation. That included a special tribute to Country Music icon Barbara Mandrell, with Kelsea Ballerini performing a heartfelt tribute to Mandrell's music and legacy. Now, we have a look at one of Ballerini's performances.

With Mandrell looking on, here's a look at Ballerini performing "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool" during this evening's three-hour celebration:

Kelsea Ballerini hits the stage to perform "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool" at Opry 100: A Live Celebration. pic.twitter.com/Ebnz7lbIJH — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The three-hour live celebration features performances from some of country music's most acclaimed artists, including Opry members Shelton, Ballerini, Alan Jackson, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Ashley McBryde, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Clint Black, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Jamey Johnson, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Marty Stuart, Reba McEntire, Ricky Skaggs, Steven Curtis Chapman, Terri Clark, Trace Adkins, Travis Tritt, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, and a special appearance from Randy Travis. In addition, Opry cast members and fan favorites such as Amy Grant, Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Post Malone, The War And Treaty, and Yolanda Adams will appear.

NBC's Opry 100: A Live Celebration is executive produced by Silent House Productions' Emmy Award winners Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco, and Linda Gierahn, along with R.A. Clark and Steve Buchanan.

