Party Down Season 3 "Henry Pollard" Sneak Preview Gets Way Too Meta With the series set to return on STARZ beginning this Friday, here's a look at an Adam Scott-starring sneak preview for Party Down.

This Friday marks the return of Adam Scott (Severance), Ken Marino (The Other Two, Veronica Mars), Jane Lynch (Glee, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Martin Starr (Knocked Up, Silicon Valley), Ryan Hansen (Bless this Mess, Veronica Mars), and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, The Great North) for a new season of Party Down. The comedy series returns on Friday, February 24th, at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming & on-demand platforms (and internationally on the Lionsgate+ premium streaming platform in the UK, Brazil & Latin America). On linear, Party Down will hit STARZ at 9:00 pm ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. And just to make sure you're in the right mood, we have a clip from the upcoming season's third episode where Henry (Scott) gets into a debate about his name being on a list… one that quickly goes very, very meta…

STARZ's Party Down: A Look at Season 3

Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team has moved on, including failed actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott), who has a new life as a high school teacher. He and the old gang briefly reunite at a party celebrating former waiter Kyle Bradway's big breakthrough, where they find old team leader Ron Donald (Ken Marino) is about to buy out the company, finally making himself the owner of Party Down. But after unexpected misfortunes bring the old team back together, Henry finds himself again moonlighting as a bartender at Party Down to make ends meet, stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests. But when he meets Evie Adler (Jennifer Garner), a successful movie executive who might be able to help revive his acting career, he finds himself considering if he could give his long-abandoned dreams one last chance.

Joining the crew for the series return are Jennifer Garner (The Adam Project, Yes Day), Tyrel Jackson Williams (Thunder Force, Brockmire), Zoë Chao (Love Life, The Afterparty), James Marsden (Disenchanted, Dead to Me), Dan Bakkedahl (Veep), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Liv Hewson (Yellowjackets), Fran Kranz (Julia), Ki Hong Lee (Dave), Lyric Lewis (A.P. Bio), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), Judy Reyes (Claws) and Calum Worthy (The Act). The third season is executive produced by Party Down alumni Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars, iZombie), John Enbom (iZombie, Benched), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Dan Etheridge (Veronica Mars, iZombie), and Scott. Enbom also serves as showrunner, with Party Down produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television.