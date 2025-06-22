Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker, superman

Peacemaker: Gunn Shares Look at Meadows & Agee's Superman Set Visit

Writer/director James Gunn shared a look at Peacemaker Season 2 stars Tim Meadows and Steve Agee visiting the set of Superman.

Along with co-running DC Studios, writer/director James Gunn has a very big summer ahead of him. Next month, David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman hit the big screens. A month later, the second season of Max's John Cena-starring Peacemaker is set to hit small screens. To make all of that happen, Gunn spent a part of the year doing double duty between the two sets, and now he's sharing a look at the day when Peacemaker Season 2 stars Tim Meadows and Steve Agee made the trip over to visit the Superman set.

"Some of my favorite days on set were when we had #Superman on one soundstage and #Peacemaker on another, and I could run back and forth between takes. It really felt like we were building a universe. This was a day when [Tim Meadows] and [Steve Agee] from [Peacemaker] visited the set," Gunn wrote as the caption to his post, which also included a look at Gunn, Meadows, Agee, Brosnahan, and Corenswet:

Here's a look back at the "Hype Sizzle" preview reel that was released earlier this month, followed by what else we've learned about Max's Peacemaker Season 2:

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley have been cast in undisclosed roles. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The new season follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!