Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: peacemaker

Peacemaker S02: James Gunn Fixed the Justice League Problem (SPOILER)

Peacemaker's James Gunn promised he would deal with the Justice League problem from the first season in Season 2. Here's how he did it...

For a month now, James Gunn has been reassuring fans that he had found a way to make the season one finale of HBO Max and DC Studios' John Cena-starring Peacemaker work with the second season. Why was that an issue? Because the first season was pre-DC Studios, and it included an appearance from Zack Snyder's Justice League—specifically, Ezra Miller's The Flash and Jason Momoa's Aquaman (with Henry Cavill's Superman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, and others heavily implied). Before you check out the first episode of the official podcast with Gunn, Steve Agee (John Economos), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.), and Sol Rodriguez (Sasha Bordeaux) – where they cover anything and everything having to do with the first episode – we thought we would pass along how that probelm was fixed (if you've seen Superman, we're pretty sure you have a good idea already). At this point, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer – see you on the other side!

During the Season 1 recap, we see that the Justice League has been replaced by the Justice Gang, with Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion) taking the place of Miller and Momoa. In addition, we get silhouettes that are heavily implied to be David Corenswet's Superman, Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl. It seems Hawkgirl isn't too impressed with "meathead" Peacemaker, while Guy reveals that Peacemaker has been telling people that he's a "puke freak." Here are some screencaps from the moment:

James Gunn Reveals Season 2 Opening Credits Song/Band

First formed in 2004, Foxy Shazam would break up in 2014, only to reunite again in 2020. The band's current lineup includes lead vocalist Eric Nally, pianist Sky White, trumpeter/backing vocalist Alex Nauth, bassist Existential Youth, guitarist Devin Williams, and drummer Teddy Aitkins. Here's a look at Gunn making the reveal, followed by a music video for the track:

HBO Max's Peacemaker Season 2: What You Need to Know…

Returning with Cena for the second season are Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn), Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day), Jennifer Holland (Brightburn), Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton), and Nhut Le (Kroll Show). Joining the cast is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr. (from Creature Commandos), Sol Rodriguez (Star Trek: Picard) as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows (Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live) as ARGUS Agent Langston Fleury, and Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead) as Red St. Wild. In addition, David Denman, Anissa Matlock, Taylor St. Clair, Dorian Kingi, and Brandon Stanley star. Behind the camera, Gunn also confirmed that Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Ordinary Joe) had been tapped to direct a few of the season's episodes.

The series follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. During the second season, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Gunn penned the eight-episode season, and directed three of the season's episodes. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. In addition, Lars Winther, John H. Starke, and John Rickard serve as producers. Max's Peacemaker was produced by The Safran Company and Troll Court Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!