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Spider-Noir: Alamo Drafthouse Hosting "Web of Shadows" Film Series

Alamo Drafthouse is hosting Web of Shadows: Films That Inspired “Spider-Noir” weekly in their theaters leading up to the Prime Video series.

Sadly, Alamo Drafthouse is not hosting the premiere of the Prime Video series Spider-Noir starring Nicolas Cage, but it is taking a dramatically different approach with its upcoming film series called Web of Shadows: Films That Inspired "Spider-Noir", celebrating the hardboiled films that shaped the series' gritty world. Running weekly from April 27th through May 18th, The Web of Shadows series spotlights four defining works of classic noir, which are In a Lonely Place (1950), Sweet Smell of Success (1957), The Third Man (1949), and Kiss Me Deadly (1955) that should warm the heart of any film buff.

Alamo Drafthouse Hosting Web of Shadows Film Series that Inspired the Prime Video Series "Spider-Noir"

Each film offers a glimpse into the cinematic DNA of Spider-Noir, where the city is unforgiving, and even the good guys have something to hide. Based on the Marvel comic, the Prime Video series follows Ben Reilly (Cage), a down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, forced to confront his past, after a deeply personal tragedy, as the city's only superhero. A version of the character was introduced in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which features a variety of versions of the webhead led by Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Stenfed), Peter Porker (John Mulaney), and Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn). Cage did not return for the 2023 sequel Across the Spider-Verse.

With each Alamo Drafthouse screening during the Web of Shadows film series, there will also be a themed menu full of "1930s diner fare and the stark contrasts of black-and-white cinema," which includes Popcorn Noir, a darkly seasoned twist on a classic with popcorn tossed with clarified butter, activated charcoal, black pepper, chili powder, garlic and herbs. The City Dog is an all-beef NYC dog, grilled sauerkraut, and spicy brown mustard on a toasted split-top bun, served with fries and ketchup. The Blackout Malt is vanilla ice cream blended with Whoppers and Oreas, topped with whipped cream and garnished with chocolate drizzle and candy crumbles. On the cocktail side, you have the brooding Dark & Stormy, which is Goslings Black Seal Rum, ginger beer, and lime. The Black Manhattan is Rittenhouse Rye, Averna Amaro, Angostura bitters, Regan's orange bitters, and cherry.

For more, you can check out the event page here. Spider-Noir, Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson, premieres in black-and-white and colorized, May 27th on Prime Video.

Alamo Drafthouse presents Web of Shadows: Films That Inspired "Spider-Noir" — a new screening collection and special menu celebrating the hardboiled flicks that shaped the gritty world of the Prime Video series, debuting 5/27. Among our no-nonsense menu lineup: Popcorn Noir,… pic.twitter.com/wt9P475QhK — Alamo Drafthouse (@alamodrafthouse) April 22, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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