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Battlefield Film in The Works, Christopher McQuarrie Directing

Battlefield is the latest video game to get a big-screen adaptation, with Christopher McQuarrie directing, Michael B. Jordan producing, and possibly starring.

Article Summary Battlefield is getting a big-screen adaptation, with Christopher McQuarrie set to direct and Michael B. Jordan producing.

Michael B. Jordan could also star as studios reportedly enter a bidding war for Battlefield distribution rights.

The Battlefield franchise began in 2002 and has spanned multiple wars, timelines, and major hits across gaming.

Previous Battlefield TV plans at Fox and Paramount stalled, making this movie the franchise’s biggest adaptation move yet.

As 2026 continues, it is becoming more and more apparent that post-pandemic is becoming a new era for video game adaptations because some of them have cracked the code, so it's time for everyone to go nuts. The adaptations have never actually stopped; people have been [poorly] adapting video games for the big and small screen since the early '90s. More and more projects that have been hanging out in development hell for years or even decades are getting some movement lately, but this one is a bit different, which might surprise people. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that a movie based on the Battlefield series is in development with Christopher McQuarrie directing, Michael B. Jordan producing, and possibly starring. At the moment, there appears to be a bidding war for distribution rights, but if I were a betting woman, I'd guess Sony is going to be gunning hard for this one.

Battlefield Is Emerging From TV Development Hell

The Battlefield series first launched in 2002 with Battlefield 1942, as a new era of first-person shooters, specifically ones that were online and multiplayer, was really starting to take over the world. Since then, the series has gone on to explore everything from Vietnam to the far distant future to World War I and more. There have been some serious missteps along the way, along with major success stories, but despite the millions of units sold in the last twenty years, a live-action adaptation didn't start gaining any momentum until 2012.

Reportedly, it was Fox that wanted to turn Battlefield: Bad Company into a one-hour television special. It was announced and promptly never spoken about again. Four years later, Paramount Television also announced that they wanted to adapt the games into a show, and it took ten years for anyone to really talk about it in vague terms. When you compare Battlefield to the film or television journeys of Halo or BioShock, this one hasn't been walking through development hell for too long. In many ways, the television adaptations not getting a lot of notice at the time might have worked in its favor. By the time Halo made it to the small screen, people had been talking about it for so long that it wasn't ever going to live up to expectations. While hype is good, constant delays and setbacks don't always work in your favor and can make it look like there is fire when there's barely any smoke; just ask Matt Reeves

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