Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie

Svengoolie Shows Us "How to Make a Monster" TONIGHT on MeTV: Preview

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie rolls out a screening of AIP's 1958 horror film, How to Make a Monster.

Article Summary Svengoolie airs How to Make a Monster TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, kicking off another must-watch Saturday night.

The 1958 AIP horror movie is a meta sequel to I Was a Teenage Werewolf and I Was a Teenage Frankenstein.

Get ready with a Svengoolie preview, the official trailer, and key background on the film before tonight’s broadcast.

Svengoolie teases trivia, Sven shtick, Nostalgiaferatoo, Robert Englund, a song, vintage bits, and Fractured Flickers.

Welcome to the weekend, people! We're back with our weekly look at what Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) have on tap for your Saturday night viewing pleasure.

Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie rolls out a screening of American International Pictures' (AIP) 1958 horror film How to Make a Monster. Directed by Herbert L. Strock, written by Herman Cohen & Aben Kandel, and starring Robert H. Harris, Gary Conway, Gary Clarke, Morris Ankrum, Paul Brinegar, Robert Shayne, and John Ashley, the very, very meta follow-up to I Was a Teenage Werewolf and I Was a Teenage Frankenstein stands out in that the majority of the film is in black-and-white, with only the finale in full color.

To make sure you're ready for tonight's screening, we have a preview waiting for you above. In addition, we have a look at the official trailer for the film, some blog thoughts from Svengoolie about what you can expect from tonight's show, and maybe even a funny note to end things on waiting for you below:

You can check out the trailer for How to Make a Monster below. Following that, we have some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Betty from Orono, ME:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "How to Make a Monster": "You'll see some familiar faces who have been regulars and guest stars on MeTV shows- and we will reveal a common thread among them-while revisiting the familiar make-up of the teen monsters. We'll talk about some trivia relating to the film, and have plenty of Sven shtick, including my taking pen in hand to convert myself into a monster, as well as another way to change one's appearance, plus another visit from Nostalgiaferatoo. We'll also bring you a look at the very first time we chatted with the great Robert 'Freddy Krueger' Englund, give you a song, some vintage Sven bits from the past, and- in answer to popular demand- present yet another crazy segment from Jay Ward's beloved 'Fractured Flickers'!"

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