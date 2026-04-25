Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: Backrooms

Backrooms Has Officially Wrapped According To A24

Backrooms, a film based on a concept that originated online and was made into a series of shorts, has officially wrapped, according to A24.

Article Summary A24 says Backrooms has officially wrapped, signaling post-production is finished ahead of the film’s May 29 theatrical release.

The Backrooms movie adapts the viral online horror concept that began on 4chan in 2019 and later exploded on YouTube.

Kane Parsons, whose 2022 Backrooms shorts drew major attention, directs the feature after the project was set in 2023.

Backrooms filmed in summer 2025 on a tight schedule, showing how fast-turnaround horror can move from internet lore to theaters.

Sometimes, movies are worked on right up to the release date. Infamously, the second post-credits scene for the first Avengers film was shot after the world premiere of the movie. It seems like bigger productions should have everything locked down much earlier, but for smaller movies, it's not at all surprising that they are trying to get everything to work right up to release. When you only have so much money, and you need to make it count, that means coming up with ways to cut some corners. Backrooms has A24 money behind it, so while it isn't running on pennies, it doesn't have a ton either. Tickets for the new film are already on sale, so fans were likely surprised when the official A24 X/Twitter account posted today that the film has just wrapped. Since filming finished last summer, they likely mean post-production is done, and the film is ready to go.



Internet culture moving into the mainstream is far from a new thing. In film, one of the more notable examples would be Slenderman, which went off in a bunch of weird directions. We got a very mediocre movie and an extremely horrific attempted murder. The first generation of people who discovered and built their love of storytelling online is starting to get financing from bigger companies to tell their stories. The tales that began on forums are becoming the stories told in movie theaters. Backrooms is another example of that. The concept of The Backrooms originated on 4chan in 2019 and took on a life of its own. Kane Parsons made a series of short films on YouTube using the concept in 2022, and by February 2023, Backrooms, the movie, was born, with Parsons set to direct.

The film put together an impressive cast, including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell. One of the nice things about horror specifically is that the best films are minimalistic and can be done quick and dirty, which is very good for extremely tight production schedules. Filming took place for just over a month from July 25, 2025, to August 14, 2025, and a mere nine months later, the final film is set to be released in theaters.

Backrooms: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom.

From writer/director Kane Parsons and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell. BACKROOMS – In Theaters May 29

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