Peacock Taps John Cena for WWE Evil, A Cerebral Series Look at Heels

It seems so long ago, but those who followed John Cena in his WWE years might not remember how he wasn't always the super babyface of the company. In fact, the former doctor of Thuganomics was initially a heel and now he'll be contributing to the WWE Network portion of Peacock programming in a new series called WWE Evil in the role of creator, executive producer, and host, according to Deadline Hollywood. The series is described as a "psychological exposé" into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history and their impact on mainstream culture.

Cena, at one time, cut several promos on WWE programming about his top babyface predecessor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson selling out during their feud, now finds himself in the same position semi-retired from professional wrestling while making sporadic appearances for the company as recently as 2020. Now carving his own piece from Hollywood, the actor has several projects in the works including his upcoming Warner Bros-DC ensemble film The Suicide Squad playing the Peacemaker, which he's also currently shooting its self-titled spinoff series for HBO Max. Both are helmed by James Gunn.

Current Non-WWE John Cena Projects

The 16-time champion, including 13 reigns as WWE Champion and three World Heavyweight Champion, is set to reunite with his The Suicide Squad co-star Idris Elba in Heads of State and Meredith Hagner and Lil Rel Howery in Vacation Friends. Cena currently serves as co-host with Nicole Byer of the Wipeout revival on TBS, part of the WarnerMedia family that ironically hosts AEW Wrestling on TNT. He'll also be in the upcoming Fast & Furious sequel F9 for Universal, which comes to theatres on June 25th. Who do you hope to see featured in the WWE Evil series?