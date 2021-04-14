New F9 Trailer Teases the Importance of FAMILY & Insane Action Scenes

The FAMILY of F9 has turned up in yet another new trailer and poster ahead of its June 25th release date. F9 was one of the smart movies that delayed a full year instead of several months due to COVID-19 and then made the even smarter decision to push back another month into June when most of the world is going to be fully vaccinated. There is a chance that this movie could be the first movie to see packed theaters since March 2020, and honestly, a big silly action movie talking about the importance of FAMILY is probably the best movie we could have hoped for. These movies are always ridiculous, but they are also earnest, and they have been walking that line perfectly since the 5th movie. This new trailer for the 9th entry in this series still looks ridiculous and earnest and beautifully self-aware.

Does that last scene to be hinting that they might be going to space in F9? In terms of going bigger each time, space seems like something for the last entry in the series, but we'll have to see.

Summary: Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob.

F9, directed by Justin Lin, stars Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. It will be released on June 25, 2021.