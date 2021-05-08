Peacemaker: James Gunn Shares Look at Storyboard Process, Doughnut

Okay, enough with the hard-hitting exposes on the flagrant disregard for dummies' lives on the set of HBO Max and writer/director James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" universe series Peacemaker. This time around, we're back to take a look behind the scenes on what makes the production roll from two very different perspectives- both offered by Gunn. First, we have a look at one of the essentials to start a Friday off right- doughnuts from Honey Doughnuts & Goodies (website here). And from the looks of what Gunn was kind enough to put on display, we can understand the end-of-the-week excitement. Just one thing we need to know- what kind of doughnut is that? Glazed? Jelly? This is one of those things that might just haunt us for the rest of the day (or until we get doughnuts).

As for the work itself, Gunn also offered a look at the storyboard display for filming that includes drawings of every shot from Gunn- each crossed off as they progress through the shoot. It's one of those cool behind-the-scenes perspectives a lot of filmmakers don't openly share, so check it out:

On the #Peacemaker TV series, like on every film I've done, I draw every shot before shooting it. Here's me looking over the storyboards last night before we crossed them off one by one. Photo by @steveagee cc @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/YeP7xM26fY — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2021

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and John Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Chris Conrad (Perpetual Grace) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante.

In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."