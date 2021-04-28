Percy Jackson: Rick Riordan Shares Disney+ Series Audition Details

Author of the "Percy Jackson" book series, Rick Riordan, recently reminded fans of the upcoming Disney+series when he placed a call for auditions for the coveted lead character. The limits for who are able to audition focuses on actors who can play around the age of 12- with no mention of ethnicity. The character of Percy, who discovers he is the son of the Greek god of water Poseidon, navigates the new dangers in his life with the help of friends, one who is a satyr and the other the daughter of Athena, the Greek goddess of war.

The Disney+ casting call is unique for this role, especially surrounding the changes that have come with the pandemic, with the submission of tapes involving favorite passages of the novels for those looking to audition.

Demigods, it's (one of) the moments you've been waiting for: 🗡🖊⚡️CASTING FOR THE ROLE OF PERCY HAS BEGUN!!!!!⚡️🖊 🗡 For all the details (including how to audition) click the link below!https://t.co/szhPwQKjBN — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) April 27, 2021

An exciting opportunity for many fans and actors out there with this call to audition from the author himself. The Disney+ series is using the self-audition tapes to widen the call for those who might not have thought to audition to do so. Whoever lands the role has some big shoes to fill for a beloved character for many. The character conveys the ups and downs of how the world can see someone with ADHD and dyslexia, as described in the audition description. The popularity of the series when it was released in theaters back in 2010 was a factor in deciding to bring it to streaming on Disney+ as a series. With the call for auditions for the demigod character of Percy Jackson, excitement and rumors of how Disney will choose to portray the story is up in the air. Based on audition descriptions, there is hope for a lot of consideration going into the series if anything. Let us know if you're excited about this latest Percy Jackson news!