Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Adds Walton, Curnen & Brown as Regulars

Back at the beginning of December, STARZ announced that it had given a third season order for Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's Michael Rainey, Jr.-starring Power Book II: Ghost. Earlier today, we learned that David Walton (9JKL), Monique Curnen (The Dark Knight), and Moriah Brown (Raising Dion) had been tapped to join the cast for its third run. Walton's Lucas Weston is an adventure-seeking, left-leaning high-level executive at his family's Wall Street firm. Brown's Kiki Travis is a young VP at a Wall Street firm. She's Ivy League-educated, doesn't come from privilege but is making her own way in the world of the business elite. Curnen reprises her first season role as former NYPD Detective Blanca Rodriguez, more determined than ever to finish the business of the past. Brett Mahoney is set to serve as showrunner for the third season, and will executive produce alongside Kemp via her production banner End of Episode, Jackson via his G-Unit Film and Television banner, Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM, and Chris Selak. Geary McLeod will serve as supervising producer and direct the season opener (Deadline Hollywood first reported exclusively).

Here's a look back at the announcement teaser released in early December 2021 announced the third season:

"The continued success and cultural resonance of the 'Power' universe are unprecedented, and fans are clearly still hungry for more 'Power Book II: Ghost,'" said Jeffrey Hirsch, president & CEO of Starz, in a statement when the news was first announced. "We're excited for the third season of the star-studded series to get into production early next year just ahead of the debut 'Power Book IV: Force,' the fourth installment in the rapidly expanding franchise." Production is expected to kick off in early 2022, with the third season expected to premiere later in the year. Upcoming "Power" universe-set series include Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and Power Book V: Influence.

Power Book II: Ghost stars Michael Rainey Jr. (Power, Lee Daniels' The Butler) as Tariq St. Patrick, Naturi Naughton (Power, Fame) as Tasha St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige (Mudbound, The Umbrella Academy) as Monet Stewart Tejada, Shane Johnson (Power, Behind Enemy Lines) as Cooper Saxe, Gianni Paolo (Ma, The Fosters) as Brayden Weston, Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Ray Donovan, Modern Love) as Tameika Washington, Daniel Bellomy (The Real MVP: The Wanda Durrant Story) as Ezekiel 'Zeke' Cross, Paige Hurd (The Oval, Hawaii Five-O) as Lauren Baldwin, and Cliff "Method Man" Smith (The Deuce, Garden State) as Davis MacLean. The series also stars Melanie Liburd (This is Us, Gypsy) as Caridad 'Carrie' Milgram, Justin Marcel McManus (Star) as Jabari Reynolds, Woody McClain (The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story) as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray (Coroner, Slasher) as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo (The Oath) as Diana Tejada, and Sherri Saum (Locke & Key) as Paula Matarazzo, top investigator and right-hand of arrogant defense lawyer MacLean.