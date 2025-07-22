Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: power

Power: Origins – Ghost/Tommy Prequel Series Gets STARZ Green Light

STARZ has given the green light to the upcoming prequel series Power: Origins, focusing on Ghost and Tommy's early days together.

STARZ is diving back into the "Power" Universe with the upcoming prequel series Power: Origins, giving the green light for an 18-episode first season. The focus will be on fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy (played by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora, respectively, in the original series), ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise who are determined to make their mark on the streets of New York City. MeKai Curtis will reprise his role from Power Book III: Raising Kanan as Kanan Stark.

"I'm excited to continue to explore the origin stories of the Power Universe's founding fathers," shared Sascha Penn, showrunner, writer, and executive producer. "Ghost and Tommy's backstories have fueled years of constant fascination and speculation among fans, and I'm thrilled to be able to answer some long-held questions and share new layers of the story that viewers won't see coming." Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ, added, "Our fans have been asking for Ghost and Tommy's origins story since we first met them in Power — and with the launch of this series, we're delivering in a big way. This marks an electrifying new chapter in the franchise's evolution as we dive deep into the legacy of these iconic characters and the explosive moments that shaped their path."

The prequel series marks the fourth spinoff in the hugely popular "Power" series, preceded by Power Book II: Ghost, which screened its fourth and final season in 2024; Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which aired its fourth season earlier this spring, and already has filmed its upcoming fifth and final season; and Power Book IV: Force, the third and final season of which is slated to debut this fall.

Stemming from Lionsgate Television, STARZ's Power: Origins sees Sascha Penn serving as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. The "Power" Universe series is executive-produced by the creator and showrunner of the original "Power," Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television; and Mark Canton, through Canton Entertainment. Chris Selak serves as executive producer, as does Pete Chatmon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!