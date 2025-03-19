Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: power rangers

Power Rangers Series From Hasbro, Disney+, "Percy Jackson" Duo: Report

Report: Percy Jackson showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg & Dan Shotz, Disney+, and Hasbro are in talks for a live-action Power Rangers series

Back in November 2021, Hasbro shared the news that it had found a "great writing partner" for "Power Rangers" overseer Jonathan Entwistle (co-creator of I Am Not Okay With This & The End Of The F***ing World) in their efforts to expand the franchise in a number of ways – including a live-action Netflix series. Not long after, Jenny Klein (Daisy & the Six, The Thing About Pam) joined the project as showrunner, part of Klein's overall two-year television deal to develop genre & drama-based television content. And then, last summer brought the news that the series was no longer moving forward – with Hasbro reportedly eyeing "a new creative direction for the series" with a different producing partner. Well, it appears Hasbro will be partnering up with Disney+ and 20th Century TV for a new live-action series – with The Wrap reporting that Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz are in talks to write, showrun, and produce the project. Beyond that, specific details on the project were not made available in the initial reporting.

Last year's news about the Netflix efforts coming to an end came close to four years after Entertainment One acquired the rights to the "Power Rangers" franchise from Saban Brands – back in 2018. Based on the Japanese tokusatsu franchise "Super Sentai" and first launched in 1993 as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the franchise has gone on to become one of the longest-running live-action kids series in television history. There have been attempts over the years to build upon the success of the early live-action series, with the franchise finding continued life (and success) in other media – comics, books, and more. Based on Steinberg and Shotz's success with "Percy Jackson," there will be a lot of (cautious) optimism from the fans surrounding the project.

