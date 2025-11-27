Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: national dog show

2025 National Dog Show Viewing Guide: Everything You Need to Know!

Kicking off at 12 pm ET today, here's everything you need to know to check out NBC and Peacock's 2025 National Dog Show Presented by Purina.

Now that Santa Claus has signalled the end of NBC and Peacock's broadcast of the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, it's time for us to shift our focus to a whole lot of holiday pups. That's right, it's time for the 2025 National Dog Show Presented by Purina, hitting screens beginning at 12 pm EST. With that in mind, Bleeding Cool has put together a viewer's guide to the event, from when and where to watch, who's hosting, who's in competition, and much more – including some fun and informative featurettes about the hit holiday event and a look back at last year's winner. But best of all? A whole lot of pup pics!

WHAT TIME IS THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW? WHERE CAN I WATCH IT? The event takes place on Thursday, November 27, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST on NBC and will also be available to stream on Peacock.

WHO'S HOSTING THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW? John O'Hurley and David Frei are back as hosts, with Mary Carillo on-site at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center for commentary, analysis, and behind-the-scenes looks.

WHAT'S THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW? Hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, the show was founded in 1879 and has been held annually since 1933. The NDS is sanctioned by the American Kennel Club (AKC), and only purebred dogs registered with the AKC are eligible to compete.

The National Dog Show 2025: What You Need to Know

This year, up to 2,000 dogs representing 201 breeds and varieties will compete. In 2024, Vito the Pug won Best in Show at the National Dog Show, topping off what was a big run for the pup. In 2023, Vito walked away with Best of Breed at the AKC National Show and Best in Breed at the 2023 Westminster Dog Show. As for what the judges will be looking for, their role is to determine how closely they adhere to what's defined as "perfect" by the breed's official standard – including appearance, temperament, and build. Here are overviews for the seven groups, followed by a rundown of the breeds being represented in each of those groups (big thanks to NBC Sports for offering the intel on the group definitions and pup types), with this year bringing the introduction of the Danish-Swedish Farmdog.

The National Dog Show: Groups & Definitions

Herding Group – Herding is a natural instinct in dogs that is seen in the wild. Humans have used that instinct to their advantage on farms and ranches with herding dogs who have the sole purpose of gathering and moving livestock from one place to another.

Hound Group – Originally classified as sporting dogs because of their function as hunters, breeds in the Hound Group are of a great variety of size, shape, and coat. Most of these breeds were developed to hunt somewhat independently for their humans, who usually followed on foot or on horseback as the hounds chased down the prey. This group informally consists of scent hounds, dogs that hunt by tracking a scent, and sight hounds, who spot their game and run it down.

Non-Sporting Group – The AKC originally registered dogs as either Sporting or Non-Sporting. Eventually, hounds and terriers were split from the Sporting Group, and the Toys and Working dogs were split off from Non-Sporting, with the Herding Group eventually splitting from Working. Today, the Non-Sporting Group is literally every breed that is left, resulting in a wide variety of sizes, shapes, hair, function, and history.

Sporting Group – The invention of the gun led to the development of the sporting, or gun dogs, to aid in hunting upland game birds or waterfowl, performing at the direction of the hunter. While a number of these breeds perform more than one task, it is generally the duty of pointers and setters to point and mark game; for spaniels to flush game; and for retrievers to recover dead and wounded game.

Terrier Group – All but two of the terriers evolved in the British Isles. The geography of the specific area (water, rocky terrain) helped to determine the exact duties of each breed, but it usually involved hunting vermin and varmints ranging from rats to badgers to otters and more. These are dogs of great determination, courage, and self-confidence, with a great willingness to go to ground in search of its quarry.

Toy Group – Toy dogs have been around for centuries, and are bred for one purpose: to be companions for their humans. Many have been bred down from and still resemble their larger cousins. Their small size and portability make them ideal for city dwellers and those with limited space.

Working Group – While the uses and appearances of the dogs in the Working Group vary, most are powerfully built and intelligent, performing various tasks for their people. These dogs are working farm and draft animals. They guard homes and livestock, serve heroically as police and military dogs, security dogs, guide and service dogs, and hunters.

The National Dog Show: Herding Group

Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Shepherd

Bearded Collie

Beauceron

Belgian Laekenois

Belgian Malinois

Belgian Sheepdog

Belgian Tervuren

Bergamasco

Berger Picard

Border Collie

Bouvier des Flandres

Briard

Canaan Dog

Cardigan Welsh Corgi

Collie (Rough)

Collie (Smooth)

Entlebucher Mountain Dog

Finnish Lapphund

German Shepherd Dog

Icelandic Sheepdog

Lancashire Heeler

Miniature American Shepherd

Mudi

Norwegian Buhund

Old English Sheepdog

Pembroke Welsh Corgi

Polish Lowland Sheepdog

Puli

Pumi

Pyrenean Shepherd

Shetland Sheepdog

Spanish Water Dog

Swedish Vallhund

The National Dog Show: Hound Group

Afghan Hound

American English Coonhound

American Foxhound

Azawakh

Basenji

Basset Hound

Beagle (13 inches)

Beagle (15 inches)

Black and Tan Coonhound

Bloodhound

Bluetick Coonhound

Borzoi

Cirneco dell'Etna

Dachshund (Longhaired)

Dachshund (Smooth)

Dachshund (Wirehaired)

English Foxhound

Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen

Greyhound

Harrier

Ibizan Hound

Irish Wolfhound

Otterhound

Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen

Pharaoh Hound

Plott

Portuguese Podengo Pequeno

Redbone Coonhound

Rhodesian Ridgeback

Saluki

Scottish Deerhound

Sloughi

Treeing Walker Coonhound

Whippet

The National Dog Show: Non-Sporting Group

American Eskimo

Bichon Frise

Boston Terrier

Bulldog

Chinese Shar-Pei

Chow Chow

Coton de Tulear

Dalmatian

Finnish Spitz

French Bulldog

Keeshond

Lhasa Apso

Löwchen

Norwegian Lundehund

Poodle (Miniature)

Poodle (Standard)

Schipperke

Shiba Inu

Tibetan Spaniel

Tibetan Terrier

Xoloitzcuintli

The National Dog Show: Sporting Group

American Water Spaniel

Barbet

Boykin Spaniel

Bracco Italiano

Brittany

Chesapeake Bay Retriever

Clumber Spaniel

Cocker Spaniel (ASCOB)

Cocker Spaniel (Black)

Cocker Spaniel (Parti-Color)

Curly-Coated Retriever

English Cocker Spaniel

English Setter

English Springer Spaniel

Field Spaniel

Flat-Coated Retriever

German Shorthaired Pointer

German Wirehaired Pointer

Golden Retriever

Gordon Setter

Irish Red & White Setter

Irish Setter

Irish Water Spaniel

Labrador Retriever

Lagotto Romagnolo

Nederlandse Kooikerhondje

Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever

Pointer

Spinone Italiano

Sussex Spaniel

Vizsla

Weimaraner

Welsh Springer Spaniel

Wirehaired Pointing Griffon

Wirehaired Vizsla

The National Dog Show: Terrier Group

Airedale Terrier

American Hairless Terrier

American Staffordshire Terrier

Australian Terrier

Bedlington Terrier

Border Terrier

Cairn Terrier

Colored Bull Terrier

Dandie Dinmont Terrier

Glen of Imaal Terrier

Irish Terrier

Kerry Blue Terrier

Lakeland Terrier

Manchester Terrier (Standard)

Miniature Bull Terrier

Miniature Schnauzer

Norfolk Terrier

Norwich Terrier

Parson Russell Terrier

Rat Terrier

Russell Terrier

Scottish Terrier

Sealyham Terrier

Skye Terrier

Smooth Fox Terrier

Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier

Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Welsh Terrier

West Highland White Terrier

White Bull Terrier

Wire Fox Terrier

The National Dog Show: Toy Group

Affenpinscher

Biewer Terrier

Brussels Griffon

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Chinese Crested

English Toy Spaniel (B&PC)

English Toy Spaniel (KC&R)

Havanese

Italian Greyhound

Japanese Chin

Long Coat Chihuahua

Maltese

Miniature Pinscher

Papillon

Pekingese

Pomeranian

Pug

Russian Toy

Shih Tzu

Silky Terrier

Smooth Coat Chihuahua

Toy Fox Terrier

Toy Manchester Terrier

Toy Poodle

Yorkshire Terrier

The National Dog Show: Working Group

Akita

Alaskan Malamute

Anatolian Shepherd Dog

Bernese Mountain Dog

Black Russian Terrier

Boerboel

Boxer

Bullmastiff

Cane Corso

Doberman Pinscher

Dogo Argentino

Dogue de Bordeaux

German Pinscher

Giant Schnauzer

Great Dane

Great Pyrenees

Greater Swiss Mountain Dog

Komondor

Kuvasz

Leonberger

Mastiff

Neapolitan Mastiff

Newfoundland

Portuguese Water Dog

Rottweiler

Saint Bernard

Samoyed

Siberian Husky

Standard Schnauzer

Tibetan Mastiff

HOW DOES THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW WORK? The AKC recognizes 212 breeds and varieties of dogs (though every single one may not be represented at the National Dog Show year to year). In the first round, dogs of the same breed will compete against each other based on how the dog fits the breed standards. The winner, named "Best in Breed," will represent their breed at the group level.

The AKC categorizes every breed into seven groups (sporting, hound, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting, and herding). At the group level, dogs are not judged against each other but rather against how well they fit their breed standards.

Each group winner, named "First in Breed," will go on to compete in the final round for the coveted "Best in Show," where they will be judged on how well they fit the breed standard against other group winners.

WHAT'S THE "BEST IN SHOW" PRIZE? That would be a "Best in Show" ribbon and $20,000.

WHAT CAN YOU TELL ME ABOUT THE 2024 NATIONAL DOG SHOW? It began with 1,940 dogs representing 205 breeds and ended with a pug named Vito being crowned by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and the American Kennel Club (AKC) as their 2024 National Dog Show champion during their NBC broadcast. After proving victorious in the Toy Group (which included 24 breeds), Vito the Pug took on the other six group winners and walked away with Best in Show. In addition, the Welsh Terrier named Verde (winner of the Terrier Group) was named Reserve Best in Show. Here's a look at what went down, with Vito's victory showcased in the clip above and a look at the group judging waiting below.

Along with a look at Vito the Pug's journey from Toy Group winner to Best in Show, here's a chance to check out how the judging went with all seven groups in the recap videos below:

Toy Group Winner: Vito the Pug (Best in Show)

Terrier Group Winner: Verde the Welsh Terrier (Reserve Best in Show)

Herding Group Winner: Rupert the Berger Picard

Hound Group Winner: The Zit the Ibizan Hound

Non-Sporting Group Winner: JJ the Lhasa Apso

Sporting Group: Houston the Clumber Spaniel

Working Group: Monty the Giant Schnauzer

