2025 National Dog Show Viewing Guide: Everything You Need to Know!
Kicking off at 12 pm ET today, here's everything you need to know to check out NBC and Peacock's 2025 National Dog Show Presented by Purina.
Now that Santa Claus has signalled the end of NBC and Peacock's broadcast of the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, it's time for us to shift our focus to a whole lot of holiday pups. That's right, it's time for the 2025 National Dog Show Presented by Purina, hitting screens beginning at 12 pm EST. With that in mind, Bleeding Cool has put together a viewer's guide to the event, from when and where to watch, who's hosting, who's in competition, and much more – including some fun and informative featurettes about the hit holiday event and a look back at last year's winner. But best of all? A whole lot of pup pics!
WHAT TIME IS THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW? WHERE CAN I WATCH IT? The event takes place on Thursday, November 27, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST on NBC and will also be available to stream on Peacock.
WHO'S HOSTING THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW? John O'Hurley and David Frei are back as hosts, with Mary Carillo on-site at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center for commentary, analysis, and behind-the-scenes looks.
WHAT'S THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW? Hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, the show was founded in 1879 and has been held annually since 1933. The NDS is sanctioned by the American Kennel Club (AKC), and only purebred dogs registered with the AKC are eligible to compete.
The National Dog Show 2025: What You Need to Know
This year, up to 2,000 dogs representing 201 breeds and varieties will compete. In 2024, Vito the Pug won Best in Show at the National Dog Show, topping off what was a big run for the pup. In 2023, Vito walked away with Best of Breed at the AKC National Show and Best in Breed at the 2023 Westminster Dog Show. As for what the judges will be looking for, their role is to determine how closely they adhere to what's defined as "perfect" by the breed's official standard – including appearance, temperament, and build. Here are overviews for the seven groups, followed by a rundown of the breeds being represented in each of those groups (big thanks to NBC Sports for offering the intel on the group definitions and pup types), with this year bringing the introduction of the Danish-Swedish Farmdog.
The National Dog Show: Groups & Definitions
Herding Group – Herding is a natural instinct in dogs that is seen in the wild. Humans have used that instinct to their advantage on farms and ranches with herding dogs who have the sole purpose of gathering and moving livestock from one place to another.
Hound Group – Originally classified as sporting dogs because of their function as hunters, breeds in the Hound Group are of a great variety of size, shape, and coat. Most of these breeds were developed to hunt somewhat independently for their humans, who usually followed on foot or on horseback as the hounds chased down the prey. This group informally consists of scent hounds, dogs that hunt by tracking a scent, and sight hounds, who spot their game and run it down.
Non-Sporting Group – The AKC originally registered dogs as either Sporting or Non-Sporting. Eventually, hounds and terriers were split from the Sporting Group, and the Toys and Working dogs were split off from Non-Sporting, with the Herding Group eventually splitting from Working. Today, the Non-Sporting Group is literally every breed that is left, resulting in a wide variety of sizes, shapes, hair, function, and history.
Sporting Group – The invention of the gun led to the development of the sporting, or gun dogs, to aid in hunting upland game birds or waterfowl, performing at the direction of the hunter. While a number of these breeds perform more than one task, it is generally the duty of pointers and setters to point and mark game; for spaniels to flush game; and for retrievers to recover dead and wounded game.
Terrier Group – All but two of the terriers evolved in the British Isles. The geography of the specific area (water, rocky terrain) helped to determine the exact duties of each breed, but it usually involved hunting vermin and varmints ranging from rats to badgers to otters and more. These are dogs of great determination, courage, and self-confidence, with a great willingness to go to ground in search of its quarry.
Toy Group – Toy dogs have been around for centuries, and are bred for one purpose: to be companions for their humans. Many have been bred down from and still resemble their larger cousins. Their small size and portability make them ideal for city dwellers and those with limited space.
Working Group – While the uses and appearances of the dogs in the Working Group vary, most are powerfully built and intelligent, performing various tasks for their people. These dogs are working farm and draft animals. They guard homes and livestock, serve heroically as police and military dogs, security dogs, guide and service dogs, and hunters.
The National Dog Show: Herding Group
Australian Cattle Dog
Australian Shepherd
Bearded Collie
Beauceron
Belgian Laekenois
Belgian Malinois
Belgian Sheepdog
Belgian Tervuren
Bergamasco
Berger Picard
Border Collie
Bouvier des Flandres
Briard
Canaan Dog
Cardigan Welsh Corgi
Collie (Rough)
Collie (Smooth)
Entlebucher Mountain Dog
Finnish Lapphund
German Shepherd Dog
Icelandic Sheepdog
Lancashire Heeler
Miniature American Shepherd
Mudi
Norwegian Buhund
Old English Sheepdog
Pembroke Welsh Corgi
Polish Lowland Sheepdog
Puli
Pumi
Pyrenean Shepherd
Shetland Sheepdog
Spanish Water Dog
Swedish Vallhund
The National Dog Show: Hound Group
Afghan Hound
American English Coonhound
American Foxhound
Azawakh
Basenji
Basset Hound
Beagle (13 inches)
Beagle (15 inches)
Black and Tan Coonhound
Bloodhound
Bluetick Coonhound
Borzoi
Cirneco dell'Etna
Dachshund (Longhaired)
Dachshund (Smooth)
Dachshund (Wirehaired)
English Foxhound
Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen
Greyhound
Harrier
Ibizan Hound
Irish Wolfhound
Otterhound
Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen
Pharaoh Hound
Plott
Portuguese Podengo Pequeno
Redbone Coonhound
Rhodesian Ridgeback
Saluki
Scottish Deerhound
Sloughi
Treeing Walker Coonhound
Whippet
The National Dog Show: Non-Sporting Group
American Eskimo
Bichon Frise
Boston Terrier
Bulldog
Chinese Shar-Pei
Chow Chow
Coton de Tulear
Dalmatian
Finnish Spitz
French Bulldog
Keeshond
Lhasa Apso
Löwchen
Norwegian Lundehund
Poodle (Miniature)
Poodle (Standard)
Schipperke
Shiba Inu
Tibetan Spaniel
Tibetan Terrier
Xoloitzcuintli
The National Dog Show: Sporting Group
American Water Spaniel
Barbet
Boykin Spaniel
Bracco Italiano
Brittany
Chesapeake Bay Retriever
Clumber Spaniel
Cocker Spaniel (ASCOB)
Cocker Spaniel (Black)
Cocker Spaniel (Parti-Color)
Curly-Coated Retriever
English Cocker Spaniel
English Setter
English Springer Spaniel
Field Spaniel
Flat-Coated Retriever
German Shorthaired Pointer
German Wirehaired Pointer
Golden Retriever
Gordon Setter
Irish Red & White Setter
Irish Setter
Irish Water Spaniel
Labrador Retriever
Lagotto Romagnolo
Nederlandse Kooikerhondje
Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever
Pointer
Spinone Italiano
Sussex Spaniel
Vizsla
Weimaraner
Welsh Springer Spaniel
Wirehaired Pointing Griffon
Wirehaired Vizsla
The National Dog Show: Terrier Group
Airedale Terrier
American Hairless Terrier
American Staffordshire Terrier
Australian Terrier
Bedlington Terrier
Border Terrier
Cairn Terrier
Colored Bull Terrier
Dandie Dinmont Terrier
Glen of Imaal Terrier
Irish Terrier
Kerry Blue Terrier
Lakeland Terrier
Manchester Terrier (Standard)
Miniature Bull Terrier
Miniature Schnauzer
Norfolk Terrier
Norwich Terrier
Parson Russell Terrier
Rat Terrier
Russell Terrier
Scottish Terrier
Sealyham Terrier
Skye Terrier
Smooth Fox Terrier
Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier
Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Welsh Terrier
West Highland White Terrier
White Bull Terrier
Wire Fox Terrier
The National Dog Show: Toy Group
Affenpinscher
Biewer Terrier
Brussels Griffon
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Chinese Crested
English Toy Spaniel (B&PC)
English Toy Spaniel (KC&R)
Havanese
Italian Greyhound
Japanese Chin
Long Coat Chihuahua
Maltese
Miniature Pinscher
Papillon
Pekingese
Pomeranian
Pug
Russian Toy
Shih Tzu
Silky Terrier
Smooth Coat Chihuahua
Toy Fox Terrier
Toy Manchester Terrier
Toy Poodle
Yorkshire Terrier
The National Dog Show: Working Group
Akita
Alaskan Malamute
Anatolian Shepherd Dog
Bernese Mountain Dog
Black Russian Terrier
Boerboel
Boxer
Bullmastiff
Cane Corso
Doberman Pinscher
Dogo Argentino
Dogue de Bordeaux
German Pinscher
Giant Schnauzer
Great Dane
Great Pyrenees
Greater Swiss Mountain Dog
Komondor
Kuvasz
Leonberger
Mastiff
Neapolitan Mastiff
Newfoundland
Portuguese Water Dog
Rottweiler
Saint Bernard
Samoyed
Siberian Husky
Standard Schnauzer
Tibetan Mastiff
HOW DOES THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW WORK? The AKC recognizes 212 breeds and varieties of dogs (though every single one may not be represented at the National Dog Show year to year). In the first round, dogs of the same breed will compete against each other based on how the dog fits the breed standards. The winner, named "Best in Breed," will represent their breed at the group level.
The AKC categorizes every breed into seven groups (sporting, hound, working, terrier, toy, non-sporting, and herding). At the group level, dogs are not judged against each other but rather against how well they fit their breed standards.
Each group winner, named "First in Breed," will go on to compete in the final round for the coveted "Best in Show," where they will be judged on how well they fit the breed standard against other group winners.
WHAT'S THE "BEST IN SHOW" PRIZE? That would be a "Best in Show" ribbon and $20,000.
WHAT CAN YOU TELL ME ABOUT THE 2024 NATIONAL DOG SHOW? It began with 1,940 dogs representing 205 breeds and ended with a pug named Vito being crowned by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and the American Kennel Club (AKC) as their 2024 National Dog Show champion during their NBC broadcast. After proving victorious in the Toy Group (which included 24 breeds), Vito the Pug took on the other six group winners and walked away with Best in Show. In addition, the Welsh Terrier named Verde (winner of the Terrier Group) was named Reserve Best in Show. Here's a look at what went down, with Vito's victory showcased in the clip above and a look at the group judging waiting below.
Along with a look at Vito the Pug's journey from Toy Group winner to Best in Show, here's a chance to check out how the judging went with all seven groups in the recap videos below:
Toy Group Winner: Vito the Pug (Best in Show)
Terrier Group Winner: Verde the Welsh Terrier (Reserve Best in Show)
Herding Group Winner: Rupert the Berger Picard
Hound Group Winner: The Zit the Ibizan Hound
Non-Sporting Group Winner: JJ the Lhasa Apso
Sporting Group: Houston the Clumber Spaniel
Working Group: Monty the Giant Schnauzer