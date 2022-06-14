Power Rangers: eOne Deal Sets Jenny Klein as Netflix Series Showrunner

Back in November 2021, Hasbro's Entertainment One's (eOne) President of Global Television Michael Lombardo offered an update on the company's plans to expand the brand of the "Power Rangers" IP you can check out the entire article here). "Since we set up Power Rangers with Jonathan [Entwistle], we pitched really a whole-world approach. It's not just one show, it is shows followed by films, some kids' programming," Lombardo revealed. "We have found a great writing partner for him, they are off. Knock on wood, Netflix is excited, we're excited, we hope to have some news soon." Well, some of that news arrived on Tuesday with DH reporting exclusively that Jenny Klein (The Thing About Pam) will serve as the showrunner on the Netflix series. The move is part of Klein's overall two-year television deal with one to develop genre & drama-based television content. Klein will work directly with Jonathan Entwistle, who signed with eOne in 202o to expand the "Power Rangers" franchise into television and film.

"Building this partnership with Jenny, whose talent and passion transcends genres, is an exciting moment for us. We believe that her distinctive vision makes her the perfect fit to help us develop Hasbro's deep library of IP, as well as original projects, and we're thrilled to have her on board," said Gabe Marano, EVP, Scripted Television, US, eOne, when the news was first announced. Klein added, "eOne is an impressively versatile home to develop original content, and with its incredible toy box to dig into, it's such an exciting place to be. I couldn't feel prouder to bring its beloved IP to viewers." The news comes close to four years after eOne acquired the rights to the "Power Rangers" franchise from Saban Brands, back in 2018. Based on the Japanese tokusatsu franchise "Super Sentai" and first launched in 1993 as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the franchise has gone on to become one of the longest-running live-action kids series in television history, with the 29th season overall and the second season of Power Rangers Dino Fury now streaming exclusively on Netflix in the U.S.