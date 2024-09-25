Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: genndy tartakovsky, primal

Primal: Genndy Tartakovsky Offers Great Season 3 Production Update

Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack, Heist Safari) shared an update on how things were looking with the third season of Adult Swim's Primal.

Earlier this summer, Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Heist Safari) shared an update on how things were looking with the third season of Primal. Speaking with Animation Magazine, Tartakovsky offered a quick update on how things were progressing – adding that "the third season of 'Primal' is moving along great, and I'm super excited about that." A little more than three months later, it's safe to say that the Emmy Award winner had much more to share about how the production is going, and fans will like what they're about to hear – starting with Tartakovsky noting that a 2025 release is very much possible.

"It's coming," Tartakovsky shared during a recent interview with Collider. "I'm finishing up the 10th episode right now. And so we got 10 more half hours. We're in production, and it's gonna blow everybody's socks off, I think," he added, also noting that, "We're halfway done with animation." In fact, we can understand why Tartakovsky is feeling confident in the third season hitting next year based on how the hard work has been paying off. "Yeah, I'm just finishing up the last episode, and yeah half of it already is… because it's all overlap. Half of it is already animated. We're doing post on the first two episodes already. So we're over the hard part. We're in the heat of production," Tartakovsky added.

Beyond "Primal": What We Know About "Heist Safari"

So what can viewers expect from Heist Safari? The 10-episode comedy-robbery series (which Tartakovsky notes will have a musical vibe to it) spotlights three brother frogs – neurotic Issac, control freak James, neurotic Issac, and delusional little George, whose belief in his brilliance doesn't quite match up with the reality of the situation. Reunited at their father's funeral, the brothers are hit with a major condition that their late father put on his will – if they want their inheritance, they're going to have to work together to steal what's inside a bank's Vault #88.

Standing in their way – aside from the police/wildebeests? The side deals that each brother cut to get some help – with a Japanese yakuza tiger, a Russian mafia hippo, and an Italian gorilla mobster looking for the frogs to pay up. "This whole show came to me because of how quick media is getting. We're all flicking through entertainment this quickly. And so asked myself: How can I do a show that's fast and intense but is going to trap you so that you can't click past it," Tartakovsky explained, noting that each episode will done as just a single shot, the overall story itself not being told in chronological, and the series will have an EDM score.

