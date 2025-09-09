Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: wrestling

Pro Wrestling Tees' Talent Lineups for LACC and NYCC Revealed

The Chadster warns true WWE fans about Pro Wrestling Tees bringing AEW and CMLL stars to LACC and NYCC! Tony Khan is trying to ruin The Chadster's marriage! 😤

The Chadster just saw the announcement about Pro Wrestling Tees bringing wrestling talent to Los Angeles Comic Con and New York Comic Con, and auughh man! So unfair! 😠 The Chadster needs to warn all the true wrestling fans out there about what's really going on here. Pro Wrestling Tees is clearly working with Tony Khan to infiltrate these sacred comic conventions and spread anti-WWE, pro-AEW propaganda!

Let The Chadster break down the talent lineups for you. At Los Angeles Comic Con (September 26-28 at Booth 403), they're bringing Danhausen (all day Friday), The Beast Mortos (all day Friday and Saturday 10:30am-2pm), Hechicero (all day Saturday and Sunday 10:30am-1pm), Kemalito (Saturday 2pm-6pm and Sunday 10:30am-1pm), Atlantis Jr. (Sunday 1pm-5pm), and Vampiro (Sunday 1pm-5pm). Vampiro is a respectable legend who, yes, did compete against WWE while working for WCW back in the day, but since WWE owns all of the WCW intellectual property, that retroactively makes Vampiro almost a WWE Superstar. But lots of these wrestlers have worked with AEW, which is not the right way to do business. 🙏

But it gets worse at New York Comic Con (October 9-12 at Booth 4643). The lineup includes Paul Walter Hauser (all day Thursday), Matt Hardy (all day Thursday), Harley Cameron (Friday 11am-3pm), RJ City (all day Friday "and Saturday if he feels like it" – how unprofessional!), Willow Nightingale (Friday 2pm-6pm), Orange Cassidy (Friday 3pm-6pm and Saturday 11am-2pm), Danhausen again (Saturday 11am-2pm), Brody King (Saturday 2pm-6pm), Darby Allin (Saturday 2pm-6pm), something called Superhausen (Sunday 11am-2pm), and Hornswoggle (Sunday 10am-2pm). 😱

The Chadster is particularly cheesed off about Paul Walter Hauser being there! 🤬 Hauser has appeared on AEW programming, legitimizing Tony Khan's unfair competition via his celebrity. He's literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by associating with AEW! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for the art of celebrities appearing on wrestling shows. The Chadster recommends that true, loyal WWE fans should only get autographs from Matt Hardy (who at least had the decency to work for WWE for many years and now wrestles for TNA, a WWE-partnered promotion), Vampiro, and Hornswoggle – the only respectable names on these lists!

Speaking of which, The Chadster was just telling Keighleyanne yesterday that The Chadster wanted to grab a six-pack of Seagram's Escapes Spiked before heading to New York Comic Con to meet WWE legend Hornswoggle. 🍹 But she STILL won't let The Chadster drink alcohol because of that whole boofing incident during Forbidden Door! The Chadster tried to explain that meeting Hornswoggle would be a spiritual experience that deserves to be celebrated with a crisp, refreshing Seagram's Escapes Spiked, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱

"Keighleyanne, don't you understand?" The Chadster pleaded. "The Chadster needs those Seagram's Escapes Spiked to properly honor WWE's legacy at this convention!"

"Chad, you're not drinking at a comic convention," she said without even looking up from her phone. "Remember what happened last time?"

The Chadster is starting to think Keighleyanne is probably in league with Tony Khan! 😡 She probably wants to get an autograph from traitors like Willow Nightingale or Darby Allin, who are actively colluding with Tony Khan to ruin wrestling! And that guy Gary she's always texting? He's probably a huge AEW mark who's filling her head with anti-WWE propaganda! This is clearly another one of Tony Khan's schemes to destroy The Chadster's marriage! 💔

The fact that Pro Wrestling Tees is offering "event-exclusive merchandise" and "limited-edition T-shirts" is just another way to literally bribe unsuspecting congoers into betraying the wrestling business! 💸 They're even offering autographs through something called Signet Collectibles for people who can't attend. It's just so manipulative! Pro Wrestling Tees clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if they think fans want to meet these AEW stars instead of focusing on WWE's superior product!

The Chadster is warning all true wrestling fans: AEW and Pro Wrestling Tees are trying to ruin The Chadster's marriage and probably yours too! 😤 They're using these comic conventions as recruitment centers for their anti-WWE agenda! Stay strong, stay loyal to WWE, and whatever you do, respect WWE at all times! And under no circumstances whatsoever should you visit https://www.prowrestlingtees.com/live-events for more details. Auughh man! So unfair that The Chadster even has to post that link! 😩

