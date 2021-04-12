Prodigal Son S02E08 Preview: Martin's Move; Hoxley/Gil Team Up & More

With FOX's Prodigal Son now only a little more than 24 hours away from its Tuesday, April 13, return episode "Ouroboros," viewers are getting a fresh look at what they can expect. For Martin (Michael Sheen) and Malcolm (Tom Payne), the heat is starting to find its way a little too close to the family- heat in the form of Dr. Vivian Capshaw (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and super sleuth Simon Hoxley (Alan Cumming). After the following preview images (which continue throughout the post), you'll get a chance to see exactly what roles they're looking to play- and why "The Surgeon" and his son have every reason in the world to be concerned.

Now here a look at two new previews for what's still to come when FOX's Prodigal Son returns on Tuesday, April 13. In the first clip, Martin is able to turn a medical emergency to his advantage. Following that, Hoxley and Gil (Lou Diamond Phillips) decide to round up their resources and work together (uh-oh)- while Martin and Malcolm discuss Hoxley and the next step of their plan:

Prodigal Son Season 2, Episode 8 "Ouroboros": When world-famous Europol profiler Simon Hoxley (guest star Alan Cumming) shows up in New York and claims that Major Crimes' current case is connected to the discovery of Endicott's body overseas, Bright fears he and Ainsley's secret is about to be exposed. Meanwhile, Martin gets to know Dr. Vivian Capshaw (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a notorious serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena).

Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

FOX's Prodigal Son stars Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, Michael Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly, Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell, Frank Harts as JT Tarmel, and Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and both are executive producers, showrunners, and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot "Like".