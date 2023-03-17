Rachel Rising: Terry Moore Shares Look at First Page of Pilot Script Rachel Rising creator Terry Moore posted the pilot script cover & first page for a proposed series adaptation of the comic book series.

First released in 2011 by Abstract Studio, Terry Moore's Harvey Award-winning & Eisner Award-nominated Rachel Rising would go on a 42-issue run before wrapping up in 2016. The horror comic book series was well-received by readers & critics alike, with an attention-grabbing premise. Waking up in a shallow grave after being strangled, Rachel Beck enlists the help of her Aunt Johnny & good friend Jet to help her piece back together her memories of the attack and whoever it was who attempted to murder her. Throw into that already-intriguing premise their efforts to stop a supernatural plan meant to go "scorched earth" on their hometown, and its "fascinating" factor only grows. In fact, a premise like that, combined with the current streaming universe that we find ourselves in, would seem natural for a series adaptation. But before we explain what that all has to do with this post, a quick history lesson

Back in April 2013, Alcon Entertainment announced that they were moving forward with a series adaptation of Moore's then-upcoming new comic book series (this came after an attempt to adapt another Moore work, Echo, fell through when Alcon learned that the rights had already been sold). "I'm very excited about working with Alcon to bring 'Rachel Rising 'to television," Moore shared with ComicBook.com when the deal was first announced. "I met Ben Roberts when I was making 'Echo,' but that was already optioned, so I told him he really wanted the next series—'Rachel Rising'—and turns out he did! My story is in very good hands now, and I can't wait to see it come together." The move saw Ben Roberts, a senior vice president at Alcon Entertainment, serving as the series producer, with Moore, Lloyd Levin, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson & Sharon Hall set to executive produce. After efforts at a spec script didn't match what Moore envisioned, the comic book series creator penned a pilot script in 2015 that's still looking for a home since 2016. Now, Moore is sharing a look at the cover as well as the first page of the pilot script to gauge fans' interest in watching a series based on what they read. Here's a look:

Page 1 from the Rachel Rising pilot I wrote. Would you watch this show? pic.twitter.com/vuHxGLadO9 — Terry Moore ✏️ (@TerryMooreArt) March 17, 2023 Show Full Tweet