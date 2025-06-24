Posted in: Anime, Netflix, TV | Tagged: ranma 1/2

Ranma 1/2 Season 2 Set for Netflix This October; New Teaser Released

Set to hit Netflix in October, here's the teaser for the anime adaptation of Rumiko Takahashi's Ranma 1/2 Season 2 along with some thoughts.

Article Summary Ranma 1/2 Season 2 premieres on Netflix this October, continuing the beloved Rumiko Takahashi anime story.

The new teaser reveals fan-favorite characters and introduces Mousse, Ukyo, Cologne, Happosai, and more.

Season 2 promises more martial arts rom-com chaos as Ranma juggles gender-bending transformations and romance.

Stunning animation and heartfelt stories made Season 1 a hit; expectations are high for the upcoming episodes.

Netflix has announced the return of a favorite by Rumiko Takahashi, Ranma 1/2, for a second season this October. The first season was a beautifully rendered gem, packed with all the wonderful things we so nostalgically recall. The characters and animation were on another level, and I am excited for its return.

The trailer released for Season 2 shows characters we love and others we have become familiar with like Ranma, Akane, their families, Ryoga, and Shampoo… we also get to welcome new characters we have not yet seen in this adaptation like Mousse, who wants to bait Ranma and defeat him to marry Shampoo. We also get to see the old perv man Happosai, and Cologne, Shampoo's great-grandmother. Most importantly, though, we get to see another Ranma romantic prospect, Ukyo. She looks adorable. It seems season two will also be filled with tons of shenanigans, and we are here for it.

Joining the cast for the second season are Toshihiko Seki (returning voice actor) as Mousse, Kaori Nazuka (Suirei in The Apothecary Diaries) as Ukyo Kuonji, Ako Mayama (Fortune Teller in The Tatami Galaxy) as Cologne, Kazuhiko Inoue (Mikado Sanzenin in the 1989 Ranma 1/2) as Happosai, and Akira Ishida (Regulus Corneas in Re:ZERO) as Hikaru Gosunkugi.

The anime follows Ranma Saotome, who has an arranged marriage planned with Akane Tendo. Things take a wild turn when they realize that whenever Ranma is splashed with cold water, he turns into a girl! That is where hilarity ensues, seeing the tone for this martial arts rom-com. The anime is filled with lots of funny moments and characters, but also notes the toll it takes on Ranma, juggling being a man and a woman at the same time.

Ranma 1/2 was one of my favorite anime growing up, and I think it greatly contributed to my understanding that love is universal regardless of gender. The anime remains a comfort watch to this day. The first season was fantastic and exceeded all my expectations. I absolutely loved every second, and the animation was stunning. I am very much looking forward to the upcoming season.

Shogakukan serialized the original Ranma 1/2 manga from August 1987 – March 1996 in their Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine. VIZ Media also publishes an English-language version of the series. Konosuke Ueda directs the newest TV anime at animation studio MAPPA, with Kimiko Ueno providing the series composition, Hiromi Taniguchi on the character designs and Kaoru Wada on music.

