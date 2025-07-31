Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: interview with the vampire, The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 SDCC Teaser Was Exactly What We Needed

After checking out the teaser for Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat (IWTV Season 3) shown during SDCC, we wanted to pass along our thoughts.

This week has been owned by the Vampires, and man, needless to say, I was screaming… for Lestat (Sam Reid), of course. The upcoming season looks fantastic, just based on snippets we've seen so far, giving me just enough to allow my imagination to take over. If I thought I was excited before, it has now doubled. Heading into San Diego Comic-Con, we were already patiently impatient and constantly rambling about Season 3 theories. What we learned about Interview with the Vampire… sorry, Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat, definitely makes the waiting more exciting and excruciating. Did anyone miss our favorite messy bois just as much as I did? Toxic? Intoxicatingly so. And yet, we keep coming back for more. With that in mind, we had a chance to check out the teaser preview that was shown during the SDCC panel, the one that wasn't released (at least not at the time of this writing), so we wanted to share some thoughts.

Anyway… trouble in paradise in many ways. It seems Louis (Jacob Anderson) may have some concerns about how he comes across in Daniel's (Eric Bogosian) book. I am curious if that's why we see him feel the need to be more assertive towards the end of the last season, reminding all other Vampires of how powerful he is. I'm also worrying about all the enemies he has made by pulling that stunt. I can imagine many old-timers are not happy with his little display and are ready to pounce at those who threaten the status quo. For his part, Daniel seems to be doing well regarding his book. I need to see where things go between Daniel and Lestat; that meeting has to be what I am most excited to see.

On that note, talking about unhappiness with how things are portrayed, it seems someone might be suing for defamation. That interaction between Louis and Lestat is everything and a whole lot of bags of chips. The toxicity is back full force. I find it funny how upset Lestat gets that Louis had a past lover. I wonder if it was that or the fact that it was Armand that really bothered him (though Louis' comment about the backscratching did not get a great reaction from Lestat, so we'll say it's about Armand). This is another encounter I cannot wait to see. I especially love the level of pettiness that Louis is matching Lestat with. That said, I liked the little subtleties with the lawyers. The touch of the arm with one of them. The looks and tone that came with trying to get matters back on track from the other. One thing is certain, Lestat's passion and volatility remain because my man's emotions be swingin'!

For Lestat, there is a lot of messiness, brokenness, and just plain slay. I am loving the sound already, and it has me feeling like the queen of hearts, "off with the shirt." Anyway, things with Gabrielle have me quoting Francine from American Dad: things are getting too spicy for pepper. Man, this has such a balls-to-the-wall vibe, and I am here for this. I cannot wait to see how the story translates into the series and the changes implemented. The good, the ugly, and the uncomfortable… you know, like Lestat with his mother. I am very much looking forward to seeing their relationship and how it changes. From the book, we know about their bond and how the lines blur after becoming a vampire. It seems that it does not change when we see Gabrielle reaching under Lestat's pants in the preview. There are layers to Lestat's toxicity, and I think it is safe to assume it started at home and then just took off from there. Again, bold move addressing the Lestat/Gabrielle dynamic right upfront.

The vibe for this season certainly feels different, and it seems like things are kicking up a notch. I love the look and cannot wait to see the final product. As much as I am looking forward to seeing my favorite Vampires, I am most excited to hear the music and see Lestat on stage. So far, I am a big fan as it seems they aim for a grandiose feeling, and I am here for it. This week has just served as a reminder of what a great show this is and how much of an unapologetic fangirl it's turned me into. I love to see Reid, Anderson, and Bogosian getting the spotlight and doing a great job of reminding fans how much they're looking forward to seeing the results of their hard work.

