Interview with the Vampire Season 3 Hopes: Lestat/Daniel Drama & More

From Lestat/Daniel drama to a "haunting" Claudia, here are some of our hopes for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 3.

These past months, I have been pretty much foaming at the mouth because I am totally impatient and cannot wait for the next season of AMC and Showrunner Rolin Jones's Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman, and Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. We have gotten some updates recently, and it has made the way more exciting and excruciating… I mean, I don't get any Loustat to distract my mind as the world burns? But I digress. There is so much I am looking forward to this season, most importantly, Lestat (Reid) himself.

The first two seasons did a phenomenal job introducing us to the characters and dynamics, and it is important to note that slightly biased as we have seen that neither, Louis (Anderson) or Armand (Zaman), are reliable narrators. However, I am very much hoping we get to see Lestat's story this time. Not that I think he would be any more reliable than the previous two, but I can imagine it will be filled with sass. That said, there is still so much to be explored from his past. I cannot wait to see him find the Elders. Will we get to meet his mom, Gabrielle? I know we had already seen Nicholas, so I wonder if they go deeper into their relationship. Will we get to see his journey from leaving Auvergne to meeting Magnus?

Since we know we will see him join a band, I am hoping we get to see him awaken "Those Who Must Be Kept…" if you know what I mean. I am curious to see how many of the books will be included in this season. Especially with Talamasca coming up, I have a feeling the story might span through different generations as the previous seasons did. To add to my list of insane expectations, we have Lestat and the band. How will they look? How will they sound? With the snippets we got and the single that was released, I keep wondering what the style will be… will they even keep to just one style and genre? There is so much potential, and we know Lestat is pretty versatile when it comes to music and belongs on the stage, not to mention being great at charming people around.

And about things that loosely relate: Daniel (Bogosian). We already know that Talamasca is out to disprove his book. We can safely assume Lestat is jumping at the chance to disprove how he has been presented. I need to see a conversation between them because I can imagine it would be heated and filled with so much sass. The exchanges between them have the offending to be a total chef kiss. I can also imagine Lestat bringing up multiple emotions from Daniel, and possibly bonding over hatred towards Armand. I mean, it is pretty much Armand's fault that Claudia (Hayles) is dead, and it is definitely his fault that Daniel is a vampire. I hope Damien catches up to Armand and takes karma into his own hands. Though I really love Armand, I also hope there is some major comeuppance in his immediate future.

And speaking about Claudia, will she torment Lestat the way Lestat's ghost tormented Louis? I will always hope for a family reunion, but I am a little doubtful it could happen. That said, I still hope to see her this season because Hayles was fantastic as Claudia; she brought up so many emotions. Needless to say, I have been very excited about this upcoming season of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, and I live for those little updates we get in the meantime.

