Solo Leveling Season 2 Ep. 5 "This Is What We're Trained to Do" Review

Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling Season 2 Ep. 5: "This Is What We're Trained to Do" was a phenomenal chapter filled with "Oh, no!" moments.

Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling Season 2 Ep. 5: "This Is What We're Trained to Do" was a phenomenal episode. I swear, it just had me screaming "Oh no" throughout. The tension this anime manages to pull off is fascinating without feeling the need to stretch things out. While the animation did not maintain the same flashiness from the first three episodes, it has not gone down the way I thought it would. I am glad the pace remains fast and steady, with no need for nonsense. I love that. Great storytelling and interpersonal writing as well. While I wish to know more at all times, they give you just enough to keep you on your toes and set some questions to have new ones pop up. I am marveled by how much I have come to enjoy this anime.

So Cha Hae-In faces Jinwoo for having the audacity to get close to the boss's lair. He comes up with some bs excuse of getting lost and she gets a sniff of him. Turns out he does not drink the way other hunters do… in fact, it seems Jinwoo smells good. I immediately thought of what the elf leader had told him about him not being fully human. Jinwoo does think about this later on as well wondering if it is connected. We see Cha Hae-In seems to become interested in Jinwoo and even tries to find out more information about him, but there seems to be a block out in his file negating access.

Anyway, the team he had been working with asked Jinwoo to come back for another day's worth of work and offered him even more pay. Once Jinwoo heard about two warp zones, he was in.

Let me say that this episode just kept steadily raising tension. I just had a general feeling that this would not go well. Since the guild requires someone to carry their weapons, Jinwoo volunteers to go even after his colleagues object. From moment one, things feel off, and Jinwoo mentions feeling the vibe of that double dungeon. We should have known when he recalled their faces when he got to the job zone earlier. And things do go wrong.

Jinwoo has to use stealth to help without being noticed, but he is noticed by one of the team members. I am surprised she did not say anything, but this group was the opposite of the last one Jinwoo joined. They were all so nice trying to save Jinwoo without realizing he holds more power than they do. I hope Jinwoo is able to save them from the orcs who can communicate. This does feel like the Double Dungeon, with more of a chance of things getting even worse. The good is taken to a huge castle-like chamber that seems to be filled with thousands of strong creatures. I need to see this team make it alive.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 5: "This Is What We're Trained to Do" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9 / 10

