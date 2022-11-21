Reginald Hudlin, JMS & More Assisting AWA Studios with TV/Film Adapts

AWA Studios, the film and television development arm of the graphic novel company, is bringing in some big names to help AWA writers and artists "unleash the full potential of their characters and stories, providing a diversity of contemporary storytelling perspectives and putting projects in the best position to be scaled across the entertainment ecosystem." Which is a very nice way of saying that help is on the way for graphic novel creators looking to see their work come to life via films, television series, video games, etc. To that end, Reginald Hudlin (Black Monday, Safety), Gregg Hurwitz (Orphan X), Laeta Kalogridis (Avatar), Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick, attached to direct Warner Bros. adaptation of Bryan Edward Hill's Chariot), Al Madrigal (graphic novel Primos), and J. Michael Straczynski (Babylon 5) have joined the company's creative council.

"We want to be a source of gravity for creators, a place where they feel they have a home," explained Matthew Anderson, co-chairman and president of AWA Studios. And while writers and artists have had only really two choices to go with in the past when it comes to creating their art, Anderson sees AWA and the opportunities AWA Studios can offer as being a very viable third option. "There are a lot of amazing writers and artists out there who have a choice between going to a place that is 100% creator-owned where it's all on you, and you have no support. Or getting a big payment upfront but owning nothing. What we have is the best option down the middle. Creators retain an ownership stake in their work for the long term, and they get really professional support from people who will help them and fight for their ideas." And with the hunger for more and more content across all media growing every day, Anderson sees their evolving model as a winning strategy. "It's a really fun time to be in the business if you can begin to shape some new models. There's a true hunger out there for really great, original material."