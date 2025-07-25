Posted in: SYFY, TV, USA Network | Tagged: Resident Alien

Resident Alien S04E08: "Mine Town" Exclusive Clip: Harry Has Company

Harry has a lot of company in this exclusive sneak peek at Showrunner Chris Sheridan's Alan Tudyk-starring Resident Alien S04E08 "Mine Town."

While there's still a heaviness hanging over showrunner Chris Sheridan's announcement that SYFY had canceled Alan Tudyk-starring Resident Alien after four seasons, let's not lose sight of the fact that we still have three episodes to go to see how everything plays out. That brings us to our preview for tonight's episode, which means that we have the official overview and image gallery for S04E08 "Mine Town" to pass along – but there's more! The fine folks behind making sure you know about the show were kind enough to give us an exclusive sneak peek at what's to come tonight to pass along. After everything that went down between him and his dad last week, Harry (Tudyk) finally gets a chance to relax, unwind, and process… right? Nope. As you're about to see in the clip below, a lot of folks have a lot of secrets they need to get off their chests.

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 8: "Mine Town" Preview

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 8: "Mine Town" – Harry (Alan Tudyk) enlists an unlikely ally to help him save Patience. Written by Nastaran Dibai.

The fourth season starts with Harry and his baby, Bridget, stuck in prison on the Grey Moonbase, while a shape-shifting Alien called a Mantid has taken over his body on Earth, passing himself off as the real Harry Vanderspeigle. Harry manages to escape the Greys and arrives back on Earth for a showdown with the Mantid Alien, but soon finds he may not have what he needs to finish the job. Asta and D'arcy struggle to keep a secret from Ben and Kate, who are both desperate to find answers to what has been happening to them. Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv attempt to solve some mysterious deaths in Patience, which Sheriff Mike is beginning to think aren't caused by anything human.

Joining Tudyk for the fourth run are Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Levi Fiehler, Meredith Garretson, and Judah Prehn. In addition, Gary Farmer, Gracelyn Awad Rinke, Jenna Lamia, Sarah Podemski, Linda Hamilton, Enver Gjokaj, Terry O'Quinn, and Edi Patterson return for the fourth season (alongside new guest stars Jewel Staite and Stephen Root).

Stemming from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, USA Network and SYFY's Resident Alien was adapted to television by EP Chris Sheridan. Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg, Amblin TV's Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, Robert Duncan McNeill, and Nastaran Dibai also executive-produce the adaptation of the Dark Horse comics series.

