Revival: Tim Seeley Is Checking Out SYFY Series Adapt's Sets This Week

Revival comics series co-creator Tim Seeley shared that he's heading to Canada this week to check out the sets of the SYFY series adaptation.

Up until now, most of our reporting on SYFY's upcoming live-action series adaptation of writer Tim Seeley and artist Mike Norton's Image Comics series Revival has focused on casting news – and it's shaping up to be an impressive cast. So far, we know that Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp: Vengeance), Romy Weltman (Slasher), David James Elliott (JAG), Andy McQueen (Mrs. Davis), Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead, Snowpiercer), and CM Punk (STARZ's Heels) have been tapped to star. But we might be learning more about the production side of things this week, with Seeley sharing that he's heading to Canada this week to check out how things are looking. "This week, I'm gonna fly up to Canada to visit the set of REVIVAL, based on my @ImageComics series," Seeley posted. "How weird will it be to see scenes from the comic shot in real life? Follow along and find out!"

The live-action series adaptation centers on a miraculous day in rural Wisconsin when the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But we're not talking about a zombie story – those that were "revived" have returned, appearing and acting as if nothing ever happened. When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she's left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone – alive or undead – is a suspect. Here's a look at Seeley's post from earlier today offering fans the heads-up that he would be checking out the set this week:

Scrofano's Dana is "constantly having to prove her worth to a stubborn sheriff, who just so happens to be her father. And just when she is about to leave her small town for good, the events of Revival Day change that, instead sending her into her most important case to date." Weltman's Martha "Em" Cypress is the sheriff's younger daughter who, "having led a very sheltered life due to a recurring illness, is still figuring out her place in the world. A world that, for her in particular, is now turned upside down."

Elliott's Wayne Cypress is the longtime Wausau sheriff who is "determined to keep his town and family as normal and safe as possible — a tall order when the dead return to life in the small town he's sworn to protect." McQueen's Ibrahim Ramin is a scientist from the Center for Disease Control "who has been stationed in Wausau to study the bizarre phenomenon that brought people back to life." "Raised by a fire-and-brimstone pastor," Ogg's Blaine Abel sees Revival Day as his divine calling and will use the fear and chaos within Wausau to build and rally a militia of true believers against the Revivers." As for Punk's character, no details were released at the time of the initial reporting.

Produced by Blue Ice Pictures and Hemmings Films, the upcoming SYFY series Revival was created by showrunners Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce – who executive produce alongside Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Samantha Levine, Daniel March, and Greg Hemmings.

