Rick and Morty Has Danny DeVito Doing Double Duty as Dr. Dogballs

Danny DeVito (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) did double duty while voicing Dr. Dogballs during the latest episode of Rick and Morty.

Directed by Eugene Huang and written by Heather Anne Campbell & Jess Lacher, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 6: "The CuRicksous Case of Bethjamin Button" might end up taking the crown as the best episode of the season. Considering the season's got six-for-six when it comes to episodes that killed, that's high praise indeed. Along with some serious progress on the Beth/Space Beth/Rick front (didn't expect a tearjerker, but it gets you), we also had a second storyline focusing on how Rick's nostalgia for Earth World nearly gets the family killed. That's because Dr. Dogballs went from being one of Rick's heroes to being batshit crazy in a snap, looking to unleash clones across the park in a structured bloodbath. What's that they say about not meeting your heroes? If you thought Dr. Dogballs sounded familiar but you didn't check the credits, you're right. That was the icon himself, Danny DeVito (FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), who actually pulled double duty during the episode. First, there was his excellent voice work as the theme park "Dr. Frankenstein," but you might've missed the moment when a clone that looks a lot like DeVito's Frank Reynolds from "Always Sunny" joins in on tearing the dear doctor apart.

Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon on Knowing When to Say, "When"

As series co-creator Dan Harmon and Showrunner Scott Marder have previously shared, the team is already hammering out the tenth season, but there's always a bigger question that hovers over a show once it breaks past a fifth season. How much longer can we expect the Emmy Award-winning animated series to be gracing our screens? Based on what Harmon had to share heading into the current season, it sounds like our dimension-hopping duo won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

"It's almost like out of our hands. My feeling is that if we started bothering, if we went like, 'Let's take a bow and finish on top!' I think the unspoken answer to that would be like, 'On top of what? You're already like wallpaper,' a fixture. I think our job is, to us, playing the game properly is to just see if we can set a record for distance and find joy every single episode. Because I don't know what ribbon we would get from what committee for having the restraint and bravery to after all we've done and been through to go like in season 13 [we're done]," Harmon shared with Cinemablend.

That said, Harmon added that they would know when the time would be to pull the plug on the show. "I can say look, if it's fatigue, if the show starts to suck and we go like, 'Look, the show sucks now, let's stop making it.' That would be a different kind of 'Fine. Great. Here's your award for honesty and self-awareness,' or whatever," he shared. "But, I think that in a world where like hit shows that have a plan for an ending and does a graceful, wonderful ending, I mean, those shows get to, you know, they, they're like eight episodes long, 6 to 2 seasons."

