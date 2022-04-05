Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Mharti Michaels Has Passed

Only 48-hours after confirming that his dog & best friend of 13 years Jerry Michaels had passed away, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland had more sad, tragic news to report. Earlier today, Jerry's little brother Mharti "Pup Pup" Michaels passed away with Roiland once again taking to Instagram to confirm the news. "Words can not describe the pain I feel from the unexpected loss this morning of Mharti "Pup Pup" Michaels. He was Jerry's little brother and his little heart failed him this morning. My two baby boys both gone," Roiland wrote in his post. "Be with Jerry, Pup. Protect me from evil. Watch over me. I love you more than words can ever express. I am devastated."

Here's a look at the original post that Roiland shared earlier today:

And here's a look back to Roiland's post from February where he discussed the health issues that Mharti was dealing with. "Just found out his liver is enlarged and it is very likely cancer. I'll know in a few days but everyone is telling me the ultrasound is basically the equivalent of opening an egg to see if there is a yolk inside. So cancer I guess. I always said that when pup got sick it would be fast. And he'd be happy one day and a week later gone," Roiland shared. "Lots of work but he's still here and he's still in there and happy. I'll do whatever I can to keep pup happy, pain-free, and around for as long as I can."

"Jerry I love you with all my heart. I cherished every moment I had with you. We will be reunited again. Until then, watch over me and protect me from evil. RIP Jerry Michaels, April 2007 – April 2022," Roiland wrote in his Instagram post over the weekend confirming Jerry's passing- which you can check out below:

