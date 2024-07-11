Posted in: Adult Swim, Anime, Max, Preview, Rick and Morty, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, anime, rick and morty, trailer

Rick and Morty: The Anime Arrives in August: Official Trailer Released

Check out the trailer for Adult Swim & Takashi Sano's Rick and Morty: The Anime, with the English-language version premiering on August 15.

Earlier this week, we learned that Adult Swim and Takashi Sano's (Tower of God) upcoming Rick and Morty: The Anime would be kicking off a multi-city ANIME-rican tour across the nation in support of the series during San Diego Comic-Con later this month. But we don't have to wait until the end of the month for the details that we've been waiting for, with Adult Swim releasing an official trailer (above) and confirming that the English-language version will premiere Thursday, August 15, at midnight on Adult Swim. In addition, a subtitled version in Japanese will follow on August 17 at midnight during Adult Swim's action/anime Toonami programming block. In this 10-episode anime series, Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being. The Japanese and English voice actors, respectively, include Rick – Youhei Tadano / Joe Daniels, Morty – Keisuke Chiba / Gabriel Regojo, Summer – Akiha Matsui / Donna Bella Litton, Jerry – Manabu Muraji / Joe Daniels, and Beth – Takako Fuji / Patricia Duran.

"The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion," Sano shared back in May 2022 when the series was first announced. "It's such a life-affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception. I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!" Here's a look back at the previously released sneak peeks & first looks, as well as the first-look preview released during SDCC 2023 that offered a look at the opening credits and Sano discussing what the series plans to bring to the franchise and more:

Rick and Morty: The Anime is written and directed by Sano and is produced for Adult Swim by Sola Entertainment, with Jason Demarco and Joseph Chou serving as executive producers.

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at other previously released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that continues the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!