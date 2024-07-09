Posted in: Adult Swim, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, Preview, Rick and Morty, san diego comic con, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, preview, san diego comic con, sdcc

Adult Swim Is Bringing "Pirate Parrrty on The Green" to SDCC 2024

Adult Swim released its schedule and details for "Pirate Parrrty on The Green," set to hit San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2024 later this month.

Adult Swim is looking to "shiver your timbers" (we're not sure what that actually means, but it oozes with just the right amount of sexual innuendo to get the job gone) later this month when San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) gets underway. Kicking off on Thursday, July 25th, the ever-expanding late-night programming block has a wide range of distractions ready to roll when the "Adult Swim Pirate Parrrty" pulls into port. From special evening events and exclusive panels, attendees can look forward to hearing about some of their favorite shows (like Smiling Friends and My Adventures with Superman) as well as what's on the horizon (like Rick and Morty: The Anime, Common Side Effects, Invincible Fight Girl, and Women Wearing Shoulder Pads). Oh, and did we forget to mention that the cross-country tour celebrating Rick and Morty: The Anime is kicking off that weekend, too? Yup, there's that, too… and AEW… and…

"For reasons too long to get into, we at Adult Swim have always used a pirate ship (and owls, but maybe we'll do that at a later con) as a metaphor for how we operate," shared Michael Ouweleen, President, Adult Swim. "We thought since we like to think of us, fans and network, as all one thing, that we should bring the pirate ship to the harbor of San Diego this year and let everyone join us on the – erm – poop deck." Now, here's a rundown of what's in store later this month:

ADULT SWIM PIRATE PARRRTY: Adult Swim will crash onto the shores of San Diego with a shipwreck adventure on the network's Adult Swim on the Green space outside the San Diego Convention Center (5th Avenue Landing and Convention Way). The "Adult Swim Pirate Parrrty" will include custom games, exclusive first looks, giveaways, and evening entertainment, including DJ laser sets – no badge required! The space will also host a series of special evening events, including:

AEW x Adult Swim "Battle for the Booty" Wrestling Tournament – Join a collection of AEW wrestlers who will face off in tag team matches against famous Adult Swim faces for a no-holds-barred event as each competitor vies for the chance to win the "Battle for the Booty" title. Thursday (7/25) at 7:30 pm

Adult Swim's Night of New – Comic-Con attendees will be the first to experience a collection of brand-new Adult Swim series at this special screening event featuring the full-length premiere episodes of "Common Side Effects," "Rick and Morty: The Anime," "Invincible Fight Girl," and "Women Wearing Shoulder Pads" alongside more never-before-seen Adult Swim content. The screening will also be live-streamed in real-time on Adult Swim's YouTube Channel. Don't miss your chance! Friday (7/26) at 7:30 pm

Fun with Zach and Michael – Fresh off the finale of the hit series' second season, join "Smiling Friends" co-creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel for a special live-draw and fan Q&A event. Saturday (7/27) at 7:30 pm

The first 1,000 attendees to join the "Adult Swim Pirate Parrrty" at 1 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will receive an exclusive giveaway! For more details on the "Adult Swim Pirate Parrrty," visit here.

RICKMOBILE TOUR KICK-OFF: This summer marks the return of the famed Rickmobile and Mortymobile for Adult Swim's "Anime-rican" tour in support of the new series "Rick and Morty: The Anime," and San Diego Comic-Con is its first stop! Fans attending the "Adult Swim Pirate Parrrty" will have a chance for a photo-op with the Mortymobile, while the Rickmobile will roam San Diego's Gaslamp District with special giveaways. After Comic-Con, both the Rickmobile and the Mortymobile will cross the country for a nine-city tour that will conclude in Adult Swim's hometown of Atlanta.

PANEL EVENTS: The fun continues inside with a series of can't-miss panels featuring advanced looks, breaking news and insightful discussion from series creators and voice talent:

"Common Side Effects" Series First Look – Come experience the side effects of an incredible panel discussion about Adult Swim's highly anticipated new series. "Common Side Effects." From executive producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels and creators Joe Bennett and Steve Hely, this comedic thriller follows two former high school lab partners who take on big pharma and government agencies as they try to bring a medicine that cures everything to the whole world. Co-creator Steve Hely and writer/director Sean Buckelew will join the series voice cast – including Martha Kelly, Emily Pendergast, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Dave King, to discuss the new series. Friday (7/26) at 11 am, Indigo Ballroom

"Rick And Morty: The Anime" Series First Look – Go further into the multiverse of Rick and Morty with the new series "Rick and Morty: The Anime" as it lands at San Diego Comic-Con. Writer/director Takashi Sano, producers Joseph Chou and Takenari Maeda, and Adult Swim's head of action and anime Jason DeMarco will share details about the intergalactic adventure and show you the inner workings of the new series on Adult Swim. Friday (7/26) at 12 pm, Indigo Ballroom

"My Adventures with Superman" Screening Presentation and Panel – Join executive producers Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, Brendan Clogher, and voice cast members Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmel Sahid, and Kiana Madeira as they answer your burning questions from season two. Plus, get the early scoop on all the action, comedy, and romance that awaits Clark, Lois, and Jimmy in season three. Airing on Adult Swim, "My Adventures with Superman" is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Saturday (7/27) at 10 am, Indigo Ballroom

