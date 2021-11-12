Riverdale Becomes Topless Twilight Zone in Season 6 Episode 1 Images

In less than a week, things start to get devilishly bizarre when The CW's Riverdale kicks off a five-part Season 6 event so twistedly different than what viewers have seen before that our gang is going to need a major assist from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's own Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) to (hopefully) make things right. From what we've been told so far, things are exactly as they should be… in Rivervale. Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) are the town's power couple, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) take the next step by moving in together, and… you know what, based on the images you're about to see below? There's something just not right about how things are kicking off, with the season's tagline, "Beyond the town you know lies a place you'll fear" having us think alternate or Hell dimension (or a topless "Twilight Zone" based on what follows). Now here's a look at the official (but unfortunately, Sabrina-less) preview images & overview for "Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale," followed by a look back at the first official trailer for The CW's Riverdale Season 6 (premiering November 16th):

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 1 "Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale": WELCOME TO RIVERVALE – Following the explosion that ended Season Five, a new day dawns in the town of Rivervale, where everything is as it should be. Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) are now the town's power couple, while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) move in together. But with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) demanding a return to the "old ways," this serenity will surely not last. And how could Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) possibly have survived? Vanessa Morgan, Casey Cott, Drew Ray Tanner, and Madchen Amick also star. The episode was written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and directed by Gabriel Correa.

Last month, Shipka took some time out from promoting her C13Features feature-length audio movie Treat to discuss what it was like returning to the role and how it felt playing Sabrina in the "Riverdale" sandbox:

On Returning to Sabrina in a Different Series Environment: "It was great. I never really felt like I got to say a proper goodbye to Sabrina when we wrapped, so to be able to revisit her and to see her in a new light, it was like riding a bike. I didn't know if it was gonna be or not, but coming back and being her again felt great. It also felt nostalgic, which I'd never experienced with Sabrina before because I was always just so in it. So, to go back and be a new person in the same headband was really, really thrilling. I really enjoyed it. It meant a lot to me, it really did."

On Learning New Things About Sabrina: "There's still more to be revealed. She still carries a sense of mystery in the episode. But of course, you're always learning new things. I think there are always new curiosities. Playing her from a different perspective and in a different timeline was very interesting. I had to work out in my brain what happened in between."

So our biggest takeaway are the lines, "a new person in the same headband," "playing her from a different perspective and in a different timeline was very interesting," and "I had to work out in my brain what happened in between," which seem to be implying that this will be taking place before the Netflix series finale (which means Sabrina's still dead). That said, we're not buying into anything 100% yet. Because to be honest, having Sabrina's run on Riverdale happen after the Netflix series finale would raise so many intriguing questions about her return. Just make sure not to answer them on Riverdale. Instead, drop vague verbal clues and cryptic teases about what went down.