Riverdale S06: Kiernan Shipka on Sabrina Return: "More to Be Revealed"

On November 16th, The CW's Riverdale kicks off a five-episode Season 6 event so massive that the gang's gonna need to call in a little help. Because unless you've been off the grid over the past few months, you've seen the posts or checked out the sixth season trailer for the long-running series return. Either way, you know that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's own Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) will be getting a warm welcome from Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and the others as The Devil comes calling (and that doesn't appear to be the half of it). Now as viewers get ready for a little extra "CAOS" in their lives in less than a month, Shipka is taking some time out from promoting her C13Features feature-length audio movie Treat to discuss what it was like returning to the role and how it felt playing Sabrina in the "Riverdale" sandbox.

On Returning to Sabrina in a Different Series Environment: "It was great. I never really felt like I got to say a proper goodbye to Sabrina when we wrapped, so to be able to revisit her and to see her in a new light, it was like riding a bike. I didn't know if it was gonna be or not, but coming back and being her again felt great. It also felt nostalgic, which I'd never experienced with Sabrina before because I was always just so in it. So, to go back and be a new person in the same headband was really, really thrilling. I really enjoyed it. It meant a lot to me, it really did."

On Learning New Things About Sabrina: "There's still more to be revealed. She still carries a sense of mystery in the episode. But of course, you're always learning new things. I think there are always new curiosities. Playing her from a different perspective and in a different timeline was very interesting. I had to work out in my brain what happened in between."

So our biggest takeaway are the lines, "a new person in the same headband," "playing her from a different perspective and in a different timeline was very interesting," and "I had to work out in my brain what happened in between," which seem to be implying that this will be taking place before the Netflix series finale (which means Sabrina's still dead). That said, we're not buying into anything 100% yet. Because to be honest, having Sabrina's run on Riverdale happen after the Netflix series finale would raise so many intriguing questions about her return. Just make sure not to answer them on Riverdale. Instead, drop vague verbal clues and cryptic teases about what went down. Now here's a look at the first trailer for The CW's Riverdale Season 6:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Riverdale | Rivervale Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GL4fpHZY2A)