Riverdale Season 5: The Pussycats Are Back & They Brought Friends

Some rumblings this week in the Riverdale universe, with news that The CW's long-running series will be teaming up with The Flash on Tuesday nights this fall when it kicks off its sixth season- a Season 6 that will kick off with a five-episode "event" of some type. Fans also got a follow-up to series creator and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's reveal earlier this month that Episode 515 "Chapter Ninety-One: The Return of the Pussycats" (written by Ariana Jackson and Evan Kyle and directed by Robin Givens aka Josie's mom Sierra McCoy)- meaning the return of Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), Valerie Brown (Hayley Law), and Melody Valentine (Asha Bromfield). Now, Aguirre-Sacasa is sharing a look via Instagram at some very familiar faces from their on-set reunion (and we're all about the tour bus, btw).

"The cat is out of the bag and the Pussycats (and friends) are in the house! Love these beautiful ladies!! Coming this summer to #Riverdale!!!!," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote as the caption to the post caption- which you can check out below:

Here's a look at Aguirre-Sacasa's post confirming the trio's return:

Now here's a look at what's to come this summer when The CW's Riverdale returns for the remainder of Season 5:

Season five of 'Riverdale' begins with our characters' final days as students at Riverdale High. From an epic Senior Prom to a bittersweet Graduation, there are a lot of emotional moments and goodbyes yet to come—with some couples breaking up, as everyone goes their separate ways to college—or elsewhere. Then, we will redock with our gang as young adults, all returning to Riverdale to escape their troubled pasts. And life—and romance—will only be more complicated now that they're in their twenties…

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, and Chris Mason as Chad Gekko. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.

