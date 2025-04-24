Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: drag race, rupaul

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10 Cast Announced, Details Released

Arriving to Paramount+ on May 9th, here's what you need to know about RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 10, including this season's queens.

The largest cast yet of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars kicks off the season 10 competition May 9 with a two-episode premiere on Paramount+. In classic All Stars fashion, the format has changed yet again (because convoluted badges clearly weren't giving RuPaul enough control over the competition). According to the official press release, "The queens will be divided into three groups of six, each competing in their own bracket across three episodes.

At the end of each bracket, the top three queens with the highest point totals will advance to the semi-finals, where they'll go head-to-head with the top queens from the other groups in another round of fierce competition over two episodes. The tournament will then culminate in an epic Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown grand finale episode." The 18 competing queens in each of their three starting bracket groups are:

Group 1: Aja (Season 9 and All Stars 3), Bosco (Season 14), DeJa Skye (Season 14), Irene the Alien (Season 15), Olivia Lux (Season 13), Phoenix (Season 3)

All Stars 10 feels like the revenge of season 14, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Irene getting her redemption after being first (and wrongfully) eliminated is exactly what All Stars is here for, as well as Phoenix coming back to the franchise. Girl, it's been like 15 years, bring back my mythical creature! This feels like a relatively evenly matched bracket, though, do I want Irene to mop the floor with everyone? Yes. Will Bosco/Lux/Aja likely dominate? Maybe.

Group 2: Jorgeous (Season 14, All Stars 9) Kerri Colby (Season 14) Lydia Butthole Kollins (Season 17) Mistress Isabelle Brooks (Season 15) Nicole Paige Brooks (Season 2) Tina Burner (Season 13)

RuPaul really said, "Bring back my Butthole" like she was just sitting in Untucked lounge between main season filming and All Stars. More about that in a minute, but Jorgeous is back, back again, and she literally just competed on All Stars last season. Are they casting a lip sync assassin for the drama? What is happening? Happy to see Tina, Kerri, and Nicole back – they all deserve a redemption moment to showcase the growth and artistry of their already excellent drag styles.

Back to Lydia: her casting feels fast, but there is precedent for this: All Stars 1 saw Chad Michaels and Latrice Royale compete 5 months after the season 4 finale aired; Monét X Change and Monique Heart had their All Stars 4 debut almost 6 months after the season 10 finale aired; Aja's run on All Stars 3 was about 9 months after season 9 ended. It's important to note that those seasons happened when All Stars aired over the winter, not summer, giving a longer gap between main seasons and All Stars.

Lydia marks the first time a queen from the most current season is on the All Stars cast since they changed schedules to air almost back-to-back, and it does feel a little off. Given that production happens about a year ahead of when it airs and All Stars filming happens almost immediately after the regular season finishes filming, it doesn't seem fair to have a queen come on All Stars in nearly the exact same form and headspace as her original season. All Stars is about the glow-up and not giving queens a chance to grow and evolve before showcasing them on All Stars. Putting them up against incredibly seasoned queens who are basically in their final form feels a little off.

Group 3: Acid Betty (Season 8), Alyssa Hunter (Season 14,) Cynthia Lee Fontaine (Seasons 8 & 9), Daya Betty (Season 14), Denali (Season 13), Ginger Minj (Season 7, All Stars 2 & 6)

Betty vs Betty? Puerto Rican smackdown? …Denali vs Minj? The battle of the punk Betties is bound to be a fiery display of drag subversion, and the PR queens will be showing out in full form, trust. The glow-up for Denali should be good to see, and Ginger Minj… girl, you think the fourth time's the charm… really? Honestly? Just seeing Miss Daya Bettica back on my screen is already giving me life.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10: Tournament of All Stars premieres May 9 on Paramount+.

