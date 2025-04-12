Posted in: TV | Tagged: drag race, rupaul

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10 Goes Tournament Style This May

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10 airs starting May 9 on Paramount+, with a record number of 18 queens vying for the All Stars crown this time.

All that praying to the Drag Gods has paid off: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10 will premiere on May 9 on Paramount+. Season 17 has been difficult as far as availability in the US goes: MTV airs it, but the current season as it airs isn't available on their website, Paramount+, or any other streamer unless you pay episode per episode or have a cable package with select providers that includes MTV. So having "All Stars" drop directly on Paramount+ has fans crying with happiness, especially since this season is already shaping up to be huge.

Eighteen queens compete this season in a "Tournament of All Stars," promising that the "winner slays all." Could this mean all competing queens are previous All Stars contestants? With it being the tenth season, RuPaul has to pull out the stops and do something big and different.

With a super-mega-sized season, who will we see competing? Rumors are all over the place, with some claiming that Jorgeous and Ginger Minj are back, which honestly does the opposite of excite me. If this cast is comprised of previous All Stars, at least give us queens that haven't been on quite so recently and frequently, people might start to think you're playing favorites, RuPaul.

If the cast announcement follows the timing of past seasons, we're looking at a cast reveal about a week after the RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 finale airs. Hopefully, we're not waiting forever, but even if it's a reveal as it airs, it's still going to be sickening.

More queens might mean more episodes, but it might not since this is a tournament, meaning it's likely they're going "Masked Singer Style" with two groups alternating the episodes until they merge halfway through or so. At any rate, get your brackets ready and be prepared to scream at the television about how "wrong" all the decisions are (because drag is art, and art is subjective).

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10 will be exclusively streaming on Paramount+ starting May 9.

