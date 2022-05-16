Sandman, Umbrella Academy & More: Geeked Week 2022 Official Trailer

Last month, we learned that beginning June 6th and running through June 10th, Netflix was bringing back its virtual fan convention Geeked Week for a second summer go-around. Sponsored by Netflix Geeked and running for five days, Geeked Week is a means of giving fans an opportunity to share their excitement and connect with people from all over the world who hold the same level of passion for the characters and stories that they do. And based on the response to its initial run, we're not surprised to be getting a sequel this year. Now, we have an official trailer offering a look at just some of the projects we'll be hearing about, including The Umbrella Academy, Resident Evil, Stranger Things 4, and The Sandman (with some new looks), and we're sure we'll learn more about the final season of Manifest, maybe something from the Tim Burton-directed Wednesday. And let's not forget the second seasons of Warrior Nun & Sweet Tooth, and so many more?

Running from June 6th to June 10th, here's a look at what's ahead for Netflix's Geeked Week with an official trailer that also offers some interesting looks at what's to come:

So what exactly is "Geeked Week"? Glad you asked! Running from June 6 through June 10, Netflix is offering fans a wide array of exclusive news, new trailers, live art, drop-ins from your favorite stars, and much more- covering a wide range of your favorite Netflix series and films. And the best part? No need to camp out overnight or set your alarms because the five-day event is completely virtual and completely free so you can check in on the action whenever you want from wherever you are in the world.

So what's your next step? Well, Geeked Week is going to be releasing more intel including who's coming and what to expect over the next few weeks. The first place you want to start? Where all the news will be published, over at GeekedWeek.com (which may not be live by the time you read this). Consider this your one-stop-shopping, go-to hub for news, assets, art, and more that will be revealed throughout the five-day event. In addition, daily recaps of each day's programming will also be shared on the site. Of course, you should definitely make sure to check out and follow Geeked Week through its army of social media: Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, and Facebook.