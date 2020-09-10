Saturday Night Live Sets October Return to Studio 8H for Season 46

The cast of Saturday Night Live is finally going to get a chance to stretch and get out of their houses for a little while, with the 46th season of the long-running NBC comedy-music series returning to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center on October 3, airing live at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT. More information on the season's hosts and musical performers will be announced at a later date, but here's a look at the announcement video:

In late May, the SNL cast was given a moment to reflect back on the three "SNL@Home" shows and how they came to be. From what it was like first hearing the news that the show was being shut down to how the episodes began to take on some of the qualities of the live show, the folks who make the show thrive offer their behind-the-scenes thoughts. But prepared, as both an SNL junkie and devoted New Yorker, there are some moments that kicked us hard in "the feels":

Saturday Night Live's 45th season included Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost served as the series' head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Not including specials and digital series, the program has won 72 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with 270 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series).

The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.