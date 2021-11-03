Saved by the Bell Season 2 Trailer Reignites Bayside/Valley Rivalry

The latest trailer for the Peacock reboot of Saved by the Bell shows class is back in session since the season one finale left off with the school amidst the pandemic. It starts off reintroducing two of the Douglas High, now Bayside, students in Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Pena) and Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) flourishing in their new environment. The next scene shows off how much Mac (Mitchell Hoog) is a chip off the old block as we see his father Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) dodge a thrown water balloon and it hitting Principal Toddman (John Michael Higgins) instead.

The reaction between the two adults just makes it feel too awkward as the three yells, "This is going to be awesome!" I get the two Morrises at it, but Toddman too? Far be it for me to provide social commentary on how much a problem having a principal who tries harder to be your best friend than pass for something that resembles an authority figure, it really just makes me feel like the writers are making Higgins more into a cheap Belding knockoff if that were possible. Not to say he doesn't have his moments and I don't blame the actor, but this display really makes me miss Dennis Haskins that much more in that role. Five bucks say we will see him make that cameo to give Toddman guidance at some point.

The theme of the second season is bringing back the rivalry between Bayside and Valley, which started on the original NBC Saturday morning series for their school spirit competition. The second arc that's teased is a possible rekindling of Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) and AC Slater(Mario Lopez), who were high school sweethearts before they got married- just not to each other. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, yeah, Berkley went there on a pole. We do get more nostalgia moments and topping it off, a classic fourth-wall-breaking moment delivered exquisitely by Josie Totah's Lexi. One giant positive for the upcoming season is it looks like we'll see more of the classic cast getting involved with Tiffani Thiessen, Lark Voorhies, and Gosselaar.

Might just do a table flip if they manage to get Leanna Creel back as Tori somehow despite the fact that her only acting credit since 2000's The Cell was a guest spot in 2017 for Ned and Stacey. Saved by the Bell Season 2, which also stars Dexter Darden and Belmont Cameli, premieres November 24 on Peacock.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Saved by the Bell | New Season | Official Trailer | Peacock (https://youtu.be/1VVLca2BYoQ)