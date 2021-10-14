Saved by the Bell: Peacock Releases Season 2 Date, Trailer & Images

Class is back in session for the students of Bayside High as the Peacock sequel series Saved by the Bell returns with more hijinks from the original alum and students alike. There are tons to unpack given the conclusion of last season with season one concluding with the three transfer students accepting Bayside as their new home and a possible rekindling of a romance.

The second season has the high school gearing up to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition. Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) is determined not to get sidetracked by "Bayside nonsense," but when a cute new student is elected student council VP, she finds herself in way over her head. Mac (Mitchell Hoog) sees the competition as a way to finally step out of his father Zack Morris' (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) shadow. Jamie (Belmont Cameli) leans on Lexi (Josie Totah) in the wake of his parents' divorce while Lexi struggles to be a more understanding girlfriend; Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Pena) seeks a new outlet after football is canceled. DeVante (Dexter Darden) finds love with a rich Bayside girl, and Slater (Mario Lopez and a newly single Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley) grow closer despite their tumultuous romantic past.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Saved by the Bell | New Season Date Announcement is HERE! (https://youtu.be/lqfty-LNQWc)

Returning is showrunner, writer and executive producer Tracey Wigfield along with original executive producers Franco Bario, Peter Engel and (original series star) Gosselaar, based on the original Sam Bobrick Saturday morning NBC series. Also returning for the second season to reprise their roles from the original series are Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies as Kelly Kapowski Morris and Lisa Turtle, respectively. Berkley, Lopez, Thiessen, and Totah also serve as producers. Season two premieres on the NBC Universal streamer Peacock on November 24. Check out our interviews with Darden and Velazquez.