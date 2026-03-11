Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs S01E04 "My Poker Face" Preview: JD Tries Reigniting the Past

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of ABC's Zach Braff, Donald Faison & Sarah Chalke-starring Scrubs, S01E04: "My Poker Face."

Article Summary JD brings back poker night as the interns face off and Elliot handles a tricky social media patient.

Preview for Scrubs revival S01E04 "My Poker Face" plus overviews for upcoming episodes.

Turk and JD’s bromance continues while fresh challenges and rivalries heat up at Sacred Heart.

See what Zach Braff and Donald Faison say about Scrubs’ return and its take on modern medicine.

Welcome back to our weekly pregame preview for ABC and original series creator Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley-starring Scrubs. In S01E04: "My Poker Face," JD (Braff) looks to bring back poker night, Elliot (Chalke) deals with a patient who's all about social media, and the interns start getting more than a bit competitive. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, and more, stick around for the official overview for S01E05: "My Angel," in which Turk (Faison) looks to help JD get back into the dating game; and S01E06: "My V.I.P.," in which JD and Dr. Park (Joel Kim Booster) reluctantly team up to help a hospital board member with a health crisis. In addition, we've included what Braff and Faison shared with ABC News about the revival series and how real-world headlines affect it.

Scrubs S01E04: "My Poker Face"/E05: "My Angel"/E06: "My V.I.P."

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 4: "My Poker Face" – To relive their glory days, J.D. plans a poker night with Turk. Elsewhere, competition brews between the medical and surgical interns, while Elliot decides how to handle a social media-obsessed patient.

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 5: "My Angel" – J.D. ventures into the world of post-divorce dating with Turk's guidance. Elliot gets creative when sourcing an organ for a beloved elderly patient, while the interns learn about the unspoken rules of the hospital.

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 6: "My V.I.P." – J.D. and Dr. Park are forced to work together when a member of the hospital board experiences a mysterious health crisis. Turk helps Elliot navigate a newfound romance, while the interns practice vulnerability with patients.

JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid. Original cast Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley will guest-star as Carla and Dr. Perry Cox, respectively.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!