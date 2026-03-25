Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs S01E06 "My V.I.P." Preview: Will Teamwork Make The Dream Work?

JD and Dr. Park work together in tonight's ABC's Scrubs. Here's our preview for S01E06: "My V.I.P.," and a look at the next two episodes.

Article Summary J.D. and Dr. Park have to team up to help a VIP board member facing a mysterious medical emergency.

Turk offers love advice to Elliot while the interns practice being more vulnerable with their patients.

Upcoming episodes feature J.D. left out of Turk's barbecue and surprises for Sacred Heart's new chief.

Scrubs returns with classic humor, heartfelt teamwork, and both new and fan-favorite characters in season 1.

Does teamwork really make the dream work? JD (Zach Braff) and Dr. Park (Joel Kim Booster) are either going to prove or disprove that theory when they're forced to team up (with lots of fake smiles) to help a wealthy hospital board member having a health crisis. Meanwhile, the interns try being more vulnerable with their patients, and Turk (Donald Faison) serves as Elliot's (Sarah Chalke) love counselor. That's what's going down on tonight's episode of ABC and original series creator Bill Lawrence's Scrubs, S01E06: "My V.I.P.," and we have our updated preview waiting for you below. In addition, we have official overviews for S01E07: "My Best Friend's Barbecue" (JD… not invited to Turk's annual barbecue?!?) and S01E08: "My Odds" (JD gets an unexpected visitor and Elliot tries to find a balance with the interns).

Scrubs Season 1: S01E06 – S01E08 Previews

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 6: "My V.I.P." – J.D. and Dr. Park are forced to work together when a member of the hospital board experiences a mysterious health crisis. Turk helps Elliot navigate a newfound romance, while the interns practice vulnerability with patients.

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 7: "My Best Friend's Barbecue" – While J.D. is upset to not be invited to Turk and Carla's annual barbecue, he takes the opportunity to nurture his friendship with Carla at work. Turk teaches the surgical interns how to deliver bad news.

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 8: "My Odds" – J.D. has finally hit his stride as the new chief of medicine, only to be shaken by an unexpected visit. Meanwhile, Elliot grapples with being a good mentor for the interns while still holding them accountable.

JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid. Original cast Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley will guest-star as Carla and Dr. Perry Cox, respectively.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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