Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: marvel, marvel super heroes

Magic: The Gathering Reveals Several Marvel Super Heroes Set Cards

Wizards of the Coast revealed a number of cards for the new Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes expansion, which releases on June 25, 2026.

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering reveals new Marvel Super Heroes cards, spotlighting heroes, villains, abilities, and key set details.

Doctor Doom leads a major showcase, with Doombot strategies, collectible variants, and powerful villain-themed cards.

Four Magic: The Gathering Marvel Commander decks arrive, featuring Avengers, Wakanda, Doctor Doom, and Fantastic Four.

Avengers Academy events and rare Mind Stone versions add fresh ways to play, collect, and celebrate the Marvel set.

Wizards of the Coast revealed a number of new details about the new Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes expansion coming out this month. The team let loose a number of new cards revealed on their website, showing off mroe additions to the Marvel side of the Realms Beyond sets, including several characters from the comics, settings, abilities, and more. As well as come news on events and some other fun details. We have a good chunk of the info from their website for you below, along with a number of cards to check out. The set will officially be released on June 25, 2026.

Prepare To See The World Of Marvel Collide With Magic: The Gathering

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes brings two iconic worlds together for the biggest Magic collaboration ever. Your favorite Earth-based Marvel heroes and villains are now Magic cards you can collect, play, and build around, putting legendary power directly into your hands. Your favorite heroes and villains join forces to make comic book action come to life on the battlefield. Pick a character and explore the powerful combinations you can assemble and unleash.

All Hail Doctor Doom

Victor von Doom has a plan, and you can wield it on the battlefield. Enact Doom's world domination with an army of villainous Doombots at your command and strategies to weaken your opponents while strengthening yourself. Cosmic foil. Source Material cards. Showcase panel frames. And more! Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes turns every pack into a chance to assemble a collection that looks as powerful as it feels to play.

New Powerful Commander Decks

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: Captain America, Team Leader spearheads the charge into the fight, flanked by his fellow Heroes. Each creature you cast adds new strength and abilities to your arsenal, while Director Nick Fury gathers intel on Hero cards and calls them into battle.

Captain America, Team Leader spearheads the charge into the fight, flanked by his fellow Heroes. Each creature you cast adds new strength and abilities to your arsenal, while Director Nick Fury gathers intel on Hero cards and calls them into battle. WAKANDA FOREVER: Reign supreme with the power of Wakanda! T'Challa, the Black Panther grows in strength with each giant artifact you bring out. If you have Shuri, the Black Panther as your commander, pile up the artifacts and she'll lend you the power to close out the game.

Reign supreme with the power of Wakanda! T'Challa, the Black Panther grows in strength with each giant artifact you bring out. If you have Shuri, the Black Panther as your commander, pile up the artifacts and she'll lend you the power to close out the game. DOOM PREVAILS: World domination is at your fingertips with this villainous deck led by Doctor Doom, King of Latveria and Loki, the Deceiver. Thievery, manipulation, and powerful opportunistic plays are your keys to claiming victory against those insufferable Heroes!

World domination is at your fingertips with this villainous deck led by Doctor Doom, King of Latveria and Loki, the Deceiver. Thievery, manipulation, and powerful opportunistic plays are your keys to claiming victory against those insufferable Heroes! THE FANTASTIC FOUR: The First Family enters the scene, working together to command the battlefield. Invisible Woman protects, Mister Fantastic comes up with the game-winning strategy, while Human Torch and The Thing mop up the mess. It's clobberin time!

Avengers Academy (June 12-18)

Start your path toward becoming a Super Hero at Avengers Academy! These events, held at participating local game stores in the US and Canada, are your first chance to play with cards from Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. This new event is the perfect way to welcome your friends into the world of Magic with the power of the Marvel Universe. Avengers Academy is designed to help new players learn the ins and outs of Magic alongside an experienced teammate. Players will receive a Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Welcome Deck and play in Two-Headed Giant matches alongside a teammate. You and your teammate will each play with one of your 30-card half-decks. After the event, you can combine your two half-decks together to assemble a two-color 60-card deck.

After you've completed your training at Avengers Academy, make sure to register for your local game store's Two-Headed Giant Prerelease event the following week. If you register for both events, you'll receive a pair of wearable Loki horns at your Two-Headed Giant Prerelease event (available while supplies last). Think of it as a thank you for joining in the mischief. If your store registered for Avengers Academy early, you'll also receive a drawstring bag and double-sided Hero // Villain token while supplies last. Answer the call of the Earth's mightiest heroes and register for Avengers Academy today! Contact your local game store for more details on these events.

The Mind Stone

Infinity Stones—some of the most powerful artifacts in the Marvel Universe—are the ultimate prize for any collector of Marvel memorabilia. Seek out a piece of great cosmic power: The Mind Stone, which has three distinct versions in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes that you'll want to add to your collection. The main set version features artwork by Volkan Baga, paying homage to Baga's most famous illustrations of artifacts. This version is available in non-foil and traditional foil in both Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

The borderless Gauntlet version of The Mind Stone depicts the artifact within the grasp of Thanos. As long as he doesn't get his hands on the other five, the Marvel Universe should be safe. The borderless Gauntlet version of The Mind Stone appears only in traditional foil and only in Collector Boosters. And finally, the apex of collectibility in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes is the cosmic foil, textless version of The Mind Stone. This stellar artifact features a special foil treatment that conjures the cosmic imagery of the Marvel Universe. This ultra-collectible version of The Mind Stone has fewer than 150 printings available and appears only in Collector Boosters of any language.

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