Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Brilliant Minds

Brilliant Minds Kicks Off Final Run Tonight: Here's Our S02E15 Preview

NBC and Michael Grassi's Zachary Quinto-starring Brilliant Minds kicks off its final run with S02E15: "The Missing Person" - here's a look!

Article Summary Brilliant Minds begins its final run tonight on NBC, with Season 2 Episode 15 setting up an intense new chapter.

S02E15, "The Missing Person," follows a party girl patient as doctors uncover what she is desperately fleeing.

When Dr. Wolf misses his shift, Carol launches a search, fearing his worsening mental health may be the cause.

The Brilliant Minds preview also includes the official synopsis, creative credits, and a promo for the new episode.

Though NBC and series creator Michael Grassi's Zachary Quinto-starring Brilliant Minds is wrapping up its run after only one season, the medical drama isn't planning on going out quietly. We've got a look at what S02E15: "The Missing Person" has to offer, including an official overview, image gallery, and more.

Brilliant Minds Season 2 Episode 15: "The Missing Person" Preview

Brilliant Minds Season 2 Episode 15: "The Missing Person" – A party girl on the run is rushed to the hospital, where the doctors work to figure out exactly what she's running from; when Wolf doesn't show up for his shift, Carol – already worried about his mental health – goes on a mission to find him. Directed by Michael Goi, with a screenplay by Daniela Lamas and Will Ewing.

Inspired by world-famous author and neurologist Oliver Sacks, season two continues to follow Dr. Wolf and his team at Bronx General as they delve into medical mysteries of the mind. Ultimately, they come face-to-face with the question: Who deserves care? The series stars Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, Donna Murphy, John Clarence Stewart, Brian Altemus, and Al Calderon.

Michael Grassi serves as writer and executive producer. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Lee Toland Krieger, DeMane Davis, Jasmine Russ, Henrik Bastin, Jonathan Cavendish, Andy Serkis, and Shefali Malhoutra also executive produce. Berlanti Productions, Fabel Entertainment, The Imaginarium, Grassi Productions, and Tavala produce NBC's Brilliant Minds in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

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