Posted in: Max, Movies, Supergirl, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: supergirl

Supergirl: Tickets Go On Sale, Extended TV Spot, And 5 New Posters

Tickets for Supergirl have officially gone on sale, and with that, we got a new, extended TV spot, 5 new posters, and some of those posters are actually decent looking.

Article Summary Supergirl tickets are now on sale, with online demand reportedly high enough to cause issues on the AMC app.

Warner Bros. marked the Supergirl ticket launch with an extended TV spot and a wave of new theater posters.

The latest Supergirl TV spot leans into a different tone, setting it apart from comparisons to Guardians of the Galaxy.

Several premium format posters for Supergirl stand out, with Dolby, IMAX, 4DX, and RealD 3D getting new designs.

Well, look at that, maybe there is hope for the DC Studios marketing team. After a pile of mediocre posters, Warner Bros. dropped some new posters for Supergirl today to celebrate tickets officially going on sale. According to some posts on X/Twitter, the AMC app crashed when the tickets went on sale, which is awesome.

We got posters from the usual suspects, including IMAX, Real3D, and more. What's nice is that most of them are actually pretty decent-looking. Dolby specifically might be the best, but IMAX also did a pretty good job, and 4DX isn't bad either. Even Real3D isn't bad; it's simple but still looks good, which is what we want from a good poster. We also got an extended TV spot that has a much different tone from the other marketing we've seen. People have been comparing this movie to Guardians of the Galaxy, which is dumb, and this TV spot showcases that difference in tone, so maybe people will finally shut up about it.

Supergirl: Summary, Cast List. Release Date

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, will be in theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, starring Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.

Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designers Anna B. Sheppard and Michael Mooney, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, music supervisor Susan Jacobs and composer Claudia Sarne.

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment / The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® across North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

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