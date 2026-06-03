Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Dark Horse Workers Unite, jay komas, union

Dark Horse Comics Decides To Voluntarily Recognise Employee Union

Dark Horse Comics decides to voluntarily recognise Dark Horse Workers United Employee Union

Article Summary Dark Horse Comics will voluntarily recognize Dark Horse Workers United under NLRB standards, a rare move by an employer.

The union formed after staff cited layoffs, a wage and hiring freeze, leadership shifts, AI concerns, and return-to-office.

Interim CEO Jay Komas said employees acted with courage and that Dark Horse accepts an obligation to change.

Dark Horse says it will enter good-faith bargaining with Dark Horse Workers United to build a stronger workplace.

Two weeks ago, staff of Dark Horse Comics announced they had formed a union and were seeking voluntary recognition from the comic book publisher, citing "looming uncertainty from recent layoffs, wage/hiring freeze, change in leadership power, emergence of artificial intelligence, and return-to-office policies (despite their economic impact on employees)". Today, Dark Horse Comics, in a letter from their Interim CEO Jay Komas, states that "I am pleased to announce that Dark Horse Comics is willing to voluntarily recognize Dark Horse Workers United as a recognized collective bargaining representative under standards established by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). Our representatives have reached out to the union's attorney to initiate the appropriate next steps in this process."

"I've read your statement carefully, and I realize that organizing a union is not something people do lightly. It takes courage, coordination, and a level of trust in each other. I understand the employees' disappointment with how issues have historically been addressed. You've taken this step because you believe Dark Horse can be better. So do I. Over the years, this company has asked a great deal of its employees. People have poured themselves into this work; accepting conditions, absorbing uncertainty, and sometimes carrying burdens that were not always fairly distributed because they believed in what Dark Horse stood for. That belief is something we must honor. Dark Horse understands and accepts the obligation to change and, as we embark on this journey, we will do so in genuine partnership across our entire team."

"Voluntary recognition is an unusual step for employers, but in doing so Dark Horse intends to reaffirm its commitment that this new leadership wants to do things differently and enter into good-faith bargaining. Not because we are required to, but because it is the right thing to do. The path to a strong Dark Horse runs through a workforce that feels heard, respected, and genuinely invested in the company's future, not one that feels like it must fight just to be seen."

"To our creators and licensors: The team at Dark Horse Comics has delivered excellence for you time and time again. We see that excellence. Dark Horse is committed to providing a more supportive environment to ensure that legacy continues. To fans of Dark Horse Comics: We care deeply not just about the stories we bring you, but about how we bring them to life. With greater respect and improved working conditions, we'll build a Dark Horse you can believe in for more than just great comics. On behalf of the Dark Horse Comics Leadership Team, we look forward to sitting down at the bargaining table with Dark Horse Workers United and continue to build something of which we are all proud."

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